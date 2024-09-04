Manchester City look to be closing in on the signing of a 2007-born defender as they beat Arsenal to the signing, according to a new report.

The Blues have just come out of what was a rather quiet transfer window, but that hasn’t stopped them from making an excellent start to the new Premier League season. But while the transfer window was quiet, the club is now preparing to be busy when it comes to handing out new contracts.

Man City plan new De Bruyne and Rodri contracts

Man City added just two players to their squad over the course of the summer months, and they were Savinho and İlkay Gündoğan. However, the club was busy in terms of exits, as they allowed several fringe players to leave as they searched for regular football.

Manchester City's summer signings Savinho Troyes İlkay Gündoğan FC Barcelona

Now that the window has closed, the club’s hierarchy looks to be turning their attention to tying their best players down to new contracts. The first player that the Blues are looking to tie down to a new contract is talisman Kevin de Bruyne, who revealed earlier this week that he would be having “conversations” with the club over a new deal.

The Belgian has entered the last year of his contract with City, which has put some doubt over his future at the club. But reports have stated that there is an expectation that he will sign a new contract with the Premier League side.

As well as de Bruyne, City are also keen on tying fellow midfielder Rodri to a new “lucrative” contract. The Spaniard still has three years left to run on his contract, but the Blues are keen to tie him down further to avoid teams such as Real Madrid pouncing at the end of the campaign.

Man City set to beat Arsenal to teenage signing

According to HITC, Manchester City have an “agreement in place” to sign Christian McFarlane from MLS side New York City FC. The 17-year-old came through the academy at the USA side and has made his first team debut for the club, but he now looks set to join Man City in 2025.

The report states that given McFarlane is already part of the City Football Group, it makes a deal straight forward to do and easy to complete. The defender has been on the club’s radar for a long time, and they have been planning to bring him to England since he was in New York's academy, making sure no one else beats them to the signing.

It goes on to add that teams such as Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Atlético Madrid were watching the young star, but City are set to win the race for the Englishman. The 17-year-old has played 11 times for New York City in all competitions, with six of those appearances coming in this year’s MLS campaign.