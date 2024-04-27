Manchester City are set to offer a former player an emotional return to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Manchester City's summer plans

City are in the midst of another impressive campaign under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. The Sky Blues' treble hopes have been dashed after their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, but they are once again in the FA Cup final and sit one point off the Premier League summit with a game in hand on league leaders Arsenal.

As the 2023/24 season draws to a close, attention has begun to turn to the Manchester outfit's plans for the summer. Unsurprisingly, Man City have been linked with some big names on the pitch. Recent reports claimed the Citizens want to sign Lokomotiv Moscow forward Sergey Pinyaev in the summer window.

Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola and co. are said to be looking to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes and have approached the player's camp over a move, although they are expected to face competition from title rivals Arsenal and PSG on that front.

Meanwhile, on the outings front, it emerged earlier this week that Manchester City could choose to sell Jack Grealish this summer, with a "shock sale a growing possibility" once the current campaign comes to an end.

But while Manchester City look set for a busy summer on the pitch, they are also seemingly lining up a potential move behind the scenes as well.

According to the Daily Record, Manchester City are set to offer Joe Hart an emotional return to the Etihad this summer after he draws his playing career to a close.

The 37-year-old confirmed he will be retiring at the end of the current season, and as per the aforementioned report, City's offer to Hart will likely be for a non-footballing capacity or an ambassadorial role, with Hart not thought to be keen on going into coaching.

Hart will bring his playing career to a close at Scottish outfit Celtic, whom he joined in 2021, and currently earns £15,000 a week. Despite his age, Hart has maintained a starting berth for The Hoops, notching 32 league appearances this term as Celtic look to add yet another league title to their collection.

And while the Manchester faithful may love to see Joe Hart return to the club he made his name at, the former England international recently hinted a stay at Celtic Park could be on the cards once he hangs up his boots.

Joe Hart's major honours at Man City FA Cup 2010/11 Premier League 2011/12 League Cup 2013/14 Premier League 2013/14 League Cup 2015/16

Speaking at an event in his honour last week, he said: "I've not taken any coaching badges, that was quite a conscious decision. I know that coaching and management is ingrained in a lot of people. But for me, it doesn't necessarily do it for me. I want to help, I want to give back, but there's different ways that I can do it.

"I'll always be available to Celtic if they ever need to lean on me for anything, I've made the manager and the club aware of that. But coaching a specific team? That's not something that I'm looking to do."

Therefore, it appears Hart may have a decision to make as he mulls over a potential return to the club where he won two Premier League titles.