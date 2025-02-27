Manchester City are now showing concrete interest in a defender, whose price tag has now dropped by £12.5m, but there may be competition for his signature from Real Madrid, according to a report.

Man City keen to strengthen at full-back

Kyle Walker joining AC Milan on loan last month could spell the end for the right-back at the Etihad Stadium, and Pep Guardiola has started to work on finding a replacement, with widespread reports linking Newcastle United's Tino Livramento with a move.

Not only is Pep looking to strengthen at right-back, but the manager is also keen to bolster his options on the opposite side, with Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso remaining on the list of targets, having been interested in signing the Italian during the January window.

Other left-backs to be considered by City in recent times include Paris Saint Germain's Nuno Mendes and AC Milan's Theo Hernandez, with Pep seemingly looking to bring in competition for Josko Gvardiol.

There has now been a new update on the Sky Blues' pursuit of Hernandez, with TEAMtalk revealing the left-back is now likely to leave AC Milan this summer, with the Italian club slashing their asking price from £41.5m to £29.5m.

Amid the £12m price drop, Man City are now showing concrete interest in the left-back, who is now climbing higher on their shortlist, with the £29.5m fee considered a fair price.