Manchester City’s horrendous run of form continued with a 2-0 defeat away to Juventus in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s side have now won just one game in their last ten in all competitions. That is an unfathomable run given the form they have shown over the last few years under the Spaniard.

According to Sofascore, the Cityzens dominated possession, with 69%, and had more shots than the Old Lady, with 12 to the home side’s ten. However, unlike City, the Italian outfit made their chances count, and goals from Weston McKennie and Dusan Vlahovic were enough to win the game.

Vlahovic was one player in particular who the Cityzens could not keep quiet.

Vlahovic’s stats vs Man City

It has been a really good year in 2024 for Vlahovic. As per Opta, he has scored more goals across the calendar year than any other Serie A player, with 22. However, the most important of the lot might have come against City.

The goal itself was a powerful header at the back post, meeting a cross lifted into the penalty area by Kenan Yildiz. Goalkeeper Ederson could perhaps have done a better job at keeping it out, with the ball bouncing off his chest and falling over the line before he could tip it away.

The centre-forward was player of the match at full-time, a well-deserved accolade when looking at his stats. Although he had just 26 touches, Vlahovic created two chances and completed 80% of his passes. Off the ball, he made a real nuisance of himself, winning three out of three ground duels and one aerial duel.

There is no doubt that the Serbian centre-forward shone against the Cityzens, and continues a fantastic calendar year, and 2024/25 season so far. He now has four goals in the Champions League to go along with his six in Serie A.

Ironically, that is as many as a former Manchester City striker has in his domestic league, who they may well regret selling.

The Vlahovic-esque striker who Man City sold

The player in question here is Liam Delap. Like Vlahovic, the Ipswich Town striker is enjoying a superb domestic season. He has six Premier League goals to his name so far in a campaign where his side have won once and are third from bottom.

The 21-year-old, who came through the City academy at the same time as Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers, left the club over the summer. He cost the Tractor Boys £20m and signed a five-year deal.

However, the England under-21 international might not be an Ipswich player for long. According to reports last month, he is wanted by several clubs both in England and abroad. The sides chasing him in the Premier League include Manchester United and Chelsea, whilst City have a buy-back clause.

The team from outside of the Premier League who is interested in signing him, is, coincidentally, Juventus. Should Vlahovic not extend his stay in Turin, the Old Lady could turn to Delap as his replacement.

Statistically, the pair have very similar numbers from their respective top flights this season. According to Squawka, the Ipswich striker averages 0.5 non-penalty goals per game and has a 30% conversion rate this term. Comparatively, Vlahovic has a 0.3 non-penalty goals and a 15.79% conversion rate.

Delap & Vlahovic key stats 2024/25 domestic leagues Stat (per 90) Delap Vlahovic Shot accuracy % 60% 47.37% Shots on target 1 1.6 Goals 0.5 0.6 Non-penalty goals 0.5 0.3 Conversion rate 30% 15.79% Aerial duels won 2.1 1.6 Aerial duel win % 47.17% 46.16% Stats from Squawka

That is surely frustrating for City, who had their very own version of the Serbian centre-forward before letting him go. Given how much he dominated them at the Allianz Stadium, a profile like that must surely be a valuable one to have as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

When reflecting on the club’s decision to move Delap on, Guardiola must wish he still had the talented youngster. He is a player who football statistician Statman Dave believes is “going straight to the very top” of football.