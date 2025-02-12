What a game at the Etihad Stadium it was between Manchester City and Real Madrid. It was a Champions League classic, in which the visitors ran out 3-2 winners late in stoppage time, in one of the most enthralling games of the season.

After early chances for Madrid, which they probably should have scored from, Erling Haaland gave City the lead 19 minutes into the game. The Norweigan finished off a lovely team move, in which Jack Grealish clipped a pass over to Josko Gvardiol, who chested it down to Haaland for 1-0 to the home side.