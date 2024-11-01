Manchester City could be dealt a major blow in January as they plot urgent talks to try and avoid losing one of their stars, it has emerged.

Manchester City facing injury crisis

Already without Ballon d'Or winner and leading midfielder Rodri for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury against Arsenal, Pep Guardiola is facing a major injury crisis as he looks to defend his Premier League title and claim a fifth successive win.

Young talent Oscar Bobb is also not expected back until 2025 after suffering a fractured leg on the eve of the new season. Meanwhile, Guardiola has several more short term injuries to deal with ahead of Manchester City's clash with Bournemouth.

England duo Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish are sidelined until after the international break, with Guardiola explaining that they have "no chance to play the next games" which sees Man City take on Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP in what could be his final Champions League game in charge of the Portuguese outfit amid strong links to Manchester United.

Also absent will be Jeremy Doku, who the Man City boss explained will be absent "a little longer than Jack", and Kevin de Bruyne is also expected to be sidelined until after the international break.

Meanwhile, there are also question marks after midweek after Manuel Akanji pulled out of Man City's Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham,while Savio was stretchered off during the game and Josko Gvardiol also went down with an injury.

Manchester City's potential absentees vs Bournemouth Rodri Oscar Bobb Kevin de Bruyne Jack Grealish Jeremy Doku Kyle Walker Manuel Akanji Savio Josko Gvardiol

Now, City have a longer term concern away from the injury table, and one that needs sorting fast.

Urgent talks needed over £400,000 per week Man City superstar

That comes in the shape of talismanic figure Kevin de Bruyne, who has been long-linked with a departure from the Etihad. He was mooted with a move to Saudi Arabia last summer, though no move materialised.

Now a 33-year-old, he's in the final months of his £400,000 a week deal in Manchester and is yet to be offered a new contract, meaning that by January he will be free to negotiate with other clubs about a potential move as a free agent at the end of the season.

Among the highest paid players at the club, a hamstring injury has restricted the Belgian to just four appearances in the Premier League so far, while he has been tipped to make a move to the MLS to end his career, with San Diego FC among the early frontrunners for his signature.

As per Football Insider, Man City are now preparing to hold imminent talks with De Bruyne in the coming weeks, with the club "keen to assess the situation and gauge where all parties stand".

However, his recent injuries have "raised questions behind the scenes" about a potential contract extension given his massive salary. It is added that the outcome of those talks will be crucial, with a decision to be made "as soon as January" should he want to leave the northwest. Could City be on the verge of waving goodbye to a club legend?