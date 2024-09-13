Manchester City have been handed a major blow as it has emerged that one member of their squad is set to miss at least seven games through injury, including the major Premier League clash with Arsenal later this month.

Manchester City chasing history under Pep

Manchester City are looking for an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title under Pep Guardiola, and have begun their hunt in perfect fashion, winning each of their opening three games to sit top of the tree alongside Liverpool heading into the international break.

But they have been rocked by news that will dampen the feel-good factor around the Etihad over the international break.

Man City defender set to miss at least seven games

Now, it has emerged that Manchester City defender Nathan Aké will miss at least the club's next seven games, and could yet be sidelined longer. The Dutch defender was injured during his nation's 2-2 draw with Germany over the international break, and had to be stretchered off the pitch just before half time, leaving City fans fearing the worst.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Brentford at the Etihad, Pep was asked for an update on Ake, and revealed that he doesn't expect to have the defender at his disposal any time soon.

"We are unlucky with Nathan and the international team; every time he goes there, he comes back injured," the Cityzens boss explained. "He's injured. I think it will be until the next international break."

That next break comes in the second week of October, but Manchester City have a packed fixture list until then, beginning their Champions League campaign against Inter Milan and also facing last season's title challengers Arsenal at the Etihad.

Games Nathan Aké is set to miss Opponent Competition Brentford (H) Premier League Inter (H) Champions League Arsenal (H) Premier League Watford (H) Carabao Cup Newcastle United (A) Premier League Slovan Bratislava (A) Champions League Fulham (H) Premier League

Ake has been a key part of the Manchester City squad since his arrival from Bournemouth, and penned a contract extension last summer which bumped his salary to £160,000 per week to reflect his importance to Guardiola's side.

Though yet to start a game this season, his versatility has been a key part of City's success, and Guardiola singled him out for high praise in 2023.

“He is really good in the duels in the box, defending the far post and set pieces is an extra bonus. He is an exceptional guy, there was a period where he didn’t play and he never complained once," the City boss revealed.

As a result, the club won't be rushing him back, and may look to slowly reintegrate him as they have with Rodri after his return from EURO 2024 success, something that could see Aké absent for longer than the seven games he will miss through injury.

Josko Gvardiol and Rico Lewis will likely share his duties until Ake returns, but it leaves Guardiola looking thin on the ground in defence during a period in which games will be coming thick and fast.