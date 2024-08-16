Manchester City had a strong English representation at Euro 2024. They initially had four players named in the provisional squad, but that was trimmed down to three when it was announced that Jack Grealish did not make the final cut for the Three Lions. It is also worth pointing out that Cole Palmer, who made the squad, is a City academy graduate.

The three Cityzens who made the full squad were John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden. The trio all played a vital part as England reached the final of the tournament, where they were defeated by Spain, as club colleague Rodri lifted the trophy.

As per FBref, City’s trio of players in Germany were three of seven Englishmen who played in all seven of the Three Lions’ games, with Stones being the only ever-present of the three. None of them registered a goal involvement, which, from Foden’s perspective, was rather surprising given his exemplary form in 2023/24, where he scored 19 goals and registered eight assists in 35 Premier League games.

Crystal Palace were actually the side with the highest number of players in England’s Euro 2024 squad after Gareth Southgate selected six in total. However, the Cityzens have been linked with one of those players and could make a move to sign him before the transfer deadline.

Man City target Premier League attacker

The player in question here is Palace’s England international attacker Eberechi Eze. The 26-year-old versatile attacker has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park all summer, after impressing at Euro 2024 and during the 2023/24 season.

According to a report from Football Transfers, City view the former QPR man as ‘a concrete target’ this summer, with the article stating Pep Guardiola and his side are ‘enthusiastic about the prospect’ of potentially doing a deal this summer.

However, they are not alone in their interest of the talented attacker. According to a recent report from The Times, North London side Tottenham Hotspur ‘like Eze’, and could look to beat the Cityzens to his signature and do a deal for the Palace number 10 this summer.

Eze’s price, however, complicates matters for both City and Spurs. The Eagles’ star man has a £60m release clause in his deal, with the South London side seemingly unwilling to negotiate any cheaper than that. Football Transfers confirmed that there are ‘some concerns’ about the price tag, but City will still look to sign Eze.

Why Eze would be a good signing

The 26-year-old was superb under Oliver Glasner last season. Eze played 27 games in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals and grabbing four assists, as well as getting two assists in the Carabao Cup.

Under Palace’s Austrian manager, the England international featured in 11 games and got himself on the score sheet six times, as well as registering four assists. That included two goals and one assist in the 5-0 thrashing of Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

Should City sign Eze this summer, he could prove to be an excellent alternative to Jamal Musiala - the man whom FBref marks as his most comparable player in Europe's top five leagues.

Guardiola’s side were linked with the Bayern Munich star towards the end of last season, but they do not seem likely to pursue a deal for the former Chelsea academy player.

However, Eze could certainly prove to be a perfect alternative to the German attacker. Like Musiala, who glides with the ball at his feet, the Eagles' number ten is a silky dribbler, who rides challenges so well and has lightning-quick feet. England teammate Declan Rice called him a “wizard”, and it is easy to see why when watching him in full flow.

Indeed, their similarities when dribbling are also reflected when comparing the pair’s FBref numbers. The Eagles attacker completes an average of 3.03 take-ons per 90 minutes, with Musiala slightly more at 4.46. Eze, however, completes more carries into the opposition’s penalty box per game, with 1.89 compared to the German’s 1.69.

Eze vs. Musiala dribbling stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Eze Musiala Take-ons completed 3.03 4.46 Take-on completion % 49.3 56.5 Progressive carries 2.98 5.28 Carries into final third 2.68 3.08 Carries into penalty box 1.89 1.69 Stats from FBref

City would also not lose out on creativity if they sign Eze as an alternative to Musiala. The Palace attacker averages more key passes than the Bayern Munich man per game, with 2.37 compared to 2.15 for Musiala.

Whilst £60m is a lot of money, the Cityzens have it at their disposal after selling Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid earlier this week. If they are looking for a carry-first profile who can add creativity and dynamism to shake up their attack, Eze could be the dream signing for City now they seem unable to get Musiala.