Over the years, Manchester City have had some of the Premier League’s best South American footballers play for them. It has been a region of the world that has given the Cityzens, and the Premier League, some of the most iconic players in history.

Perhaps the most famous South American of them all to play on the blue side of Manchester is Sergio Aguero. The former Argentina striker scored 260 goals for City in 390 games, registering 65 assists along the way. He left the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, as a five-time Premier League winner.

Another of City’s most iconic South American players is defensive midfielder Fernandinho. The Brazil legend, who also won five Premier League titles in the blue of the Cityzens, played 383 times for the club, scoring 26 times and registering 31 assists from the base of midfield.

There are also two notable South American players currently at the club, with one being goalkeeper Ederson. However, the Brazilian could depart the Etihad Stadium this summer, with a move to Saudi Arabia thought to be on the cards.

There's one more and he could leave for mega money in the not-too-distant future. In fact, he's worth more than one of the game's global superstars, Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal’s 2024 performances

It has been an astronomical rise to the top for 17-year-old Barcelona and Spain winger Yamal.

The exciting talent has lit up Euro 2024 and has started all but one of La Roja’s games. He has scored once, a stunner against France in the semi-final, and is the leading assister with three.

Yamal's stats prior to the Euro 2024 final.

The teenager burst onto the scene during the 2023/24 season for Barcelona but made his debut for the Spanish giants at the end of the previous season, a seven-minute cameo off the bench against Real Betis.

Last season, Yamal played 50 games for Barca in all competitions, scoring an impressive ten goals and registering seven assists. He has very quickly become a household name around the footballing world.

Unsurprisingly, the talented youngster has seen his market value shoot up in a very short amount of time.

According to Transfermarkt, the youngster is worth £77m, an incredible rise from October 2023, when Yamal was worth just £21m. His performances for Barcelona and Spain have certainly shown why he is so highly valued.

That said, there are players in global football worth more than him. One of them is Argentine striker Julian Alvarez.

Julian Alvarez’s market value in 2024

The 24-year-old cost the Cityzens just £14m in 2022, but following some superb performances for club and country, he is now worth £77m, just like Barca’s 17-year-old starlet, as per Transfermarkt.

It is fair to say that since making the move to Manchester, Alvarez has had a superb time of things, despite playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland, or out of position to accommodate the Norweigan centre-forward.

In 103 appearances for the eight-time Premier League champions, he has scored 36 goals and registered 18 assists. That includes 11 goals and nine assists in just 36 games in the Premier League last season.

The 24-year-old is certainly the man for the big occasion. Within the past 18 months, Alvarez scored in the 2022/23 Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, grabbed two goals and an assist in the 2022 World Cup semi-final for Argentina and Croatia and most recently in the Copa America semi-final against Canada.

Those goals have clearly been of some importance, as he boasts a remarkable trophy cabinet despite being just 22 years of age. It would be a collection of trophies most legends of the game do not even boast. Alvarez has some collection.

Alvarez trophy cabinet for England and Argentina Trophy Year(s) won Premier League 2022/23, 2023/24 Champions League 2022/23 FA Cup 2022/23 Club World Cup 2024 Copa America 2020/21 World Cup 2022 Finalissima 2022 Stats from Transfermarkt

At the time, Alvarez’s signing was deemed a wonderful piece of business for City, and that thought continues to be proven right. He was such a cheap signing, but to sign a player of that quality, whose market value has risen so much, is certainly commendable. The signing of the forward was certainly a superb piece of business from City.