Looking ahead towards 2025, Manchester City are reportedly set to intensify their interest in a young goalkeeper who could replace current shot-stopper Ederson at The Etihad.

Man City transfer news

Whilst Rodri's recent long-term injury has shifted the headlines towards just who Manchester City may turn to when it comes to replacing the Spaniard in the January transfer window, they've also got cause for concern over the future of Ederson. At 31 years old, the goalkeeper has two years left on his current deal and already attracted the reported interest of clubs in the Saudi Pro League during the summer before ultimately staying put.

Pep Guardiola was very open with reporters when speaking about the Brazilian's future in pre-season, saying via BBC Sport: "I'd like him to stay but it depends on other clubs. I don't know the situation. There have been no contacts in the last days. It's a question of training, being with us until the transfer window finishes and we'll see.”

In the end, Guardiola got his wish, but the rumours may just have acted as a warning sign for City to begin their search for a future replacement in 2025. According to reports in Spain, Manchester City are now set to intensify their interest in Lucas Chevalier, who recently kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory for LOSC Lille over Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe.

If there's a way to impress on-watching clubs, then denying one of the best forward lines in European football is certainly among the desired options, and Chevalier did just that for his side. Still just 22 years old, the Frenchman is one for the future and a shot-stopper who could yet be on his way to stardom to replace Ederson at Manchester City. When 2025 arrives, he looks set to be one to watch.

"Talented" Chevalier could replace Ederson

Whether it's in 2025 or at the end of his current contract in 2026, replacing Ederson will be an incredibly difficult task for Manchester City. The Premier League champions arguably won't find a goalkeeper with better passing range or someone as daring as the Brazilian - two traits which stand out in Guardiola's side. But that's not to say Chevalier isn't a solid candidate.

League stats 23/24 (via Fbref) Lucas Chevalier Ederson Clean Sheets 15 10 Save Percentage 76.4% 70.7% Saves per 90 2.76 1.81 Pass Completion Rate 77.1% 87.3%

On the shot-stopping front, it's clear that Lille's number one is more than ready to step up to the level of the Premier League champions. Predictably, however, Ederson is in a world of his own when it comes to distributing the ball in a trait that his potential replacement will have to discover if he is to arrive at The Etihad.

Dubbed "one of the most talented young goalkeepers in Europe" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Chevalier looks destined to reach the top, whether it's courtesy of a move to Manchester City or elsewhere. The Cityzens, meanwhile, must keep an eye on Ederson's long-term future at the club.