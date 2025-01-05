Manchester City are ready to make a January move for a 21-year-old who is seen as a replacement for Kyle Walker, according to a new report.

It is now back-to-back wins for the Blues, as they sailed past West Ham United 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side still have a lot to do to have a chance of winning the Premier League, and with lots of work to do in the Champions League as well, it could mean City are busy in what remains of this transfer window.

Signing a new midfielder is likely to remain high on the list of priorities for the Premier League champions due to Rodri’s absence. It was reported last month that City are ready to go all out and sign Martin Zubimendi this month after holding internal talks about the midfielder. Zubimendi was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, but a move didn’t work out, and now City look keen to land the player but will have to trigger his £52 million release clause.

Meanwhile, it has been reported by an Egyptian outlet that Omar Marmoush may well be close to signing for Man City. The forward currently plays for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, but it is being reported that a deal has already been completed with City in which they agreed to pay £50 million.

As the Blues continue to put their transfer plans in place, according to TBR Football, Man City are ready to make a move for Juventus defender Nicolo Savona this month.

The 21-year-old came through the academy at the Italian giants and this season has found himself a consistent fixture in the Juventus first-team squad. Savona, who is predominantly a right-back but can also play at centre-back, has started a combined 15 times in the league and Champions League this season.

Savona started for Juventus in their game against City, and now, according to TBR Football, the Blues are looking to make a move for the defender this month. The Blues are ready to part ways with Walker this year, as teams from Saudi Arabia continue to keep an eye on his situation.

Nicolo Savona's 24/25 Serie A stats Apps 16 Starts 11 Minutes per game 64 Goals 2 Big chances created 2 Clean sheets 2 Interceptions per game 0.4 Tackles per game 1.1 Balls recovered per 90 3.0 Clearances per 90 0.5

City have been looking at several potential replacements for the England defender, and Savona is one that has stood out to them and left them impressed. Scouts at City feel the Italian is ready-made for Guardiola’s system, as he can also play at centre-back. Savona is under contract until 2029, but Juventus’ resolve could be tested this month, as City eye reinforcements in defence. It is not clear how City value the defender or how much Juventus would want to part ways with Savona, but the Blues will hope the lure of Premier League football and working under Guardiola will help them get a deal over the line.