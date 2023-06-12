Manchester City's hunt for the best youth prospects in the game has led them to Toby Bell at Sunderland, with Alan Nixon reporting that the European champions want to seal a deal for the goalkeeper.

Who are Manchester City signing this summer?

The Premier League outfit have sealed a historic treble this season, completing the feat by successfully seeing off Inter Milan in the Champions League final. In what was a closely fought encounter, a second-half strike from Rodri was enough to scrape past the Serie A outfit.

With Pep Guardiola's side having also leapfrogged Arsenal and claimed first place in the top flight and with an FA Cup victory over rivals Man United to boot, the side have won nearly every competition they have entered over the course of the 2022/23 season.

Now, they are keen to strengthen more this summer and that could also involve moves to strengthen their youth ranks. City have previous for nurturing and bringing through young talent, with Phil Foden one of the most notable to make the step-up to the first-team squad. Having burst onto the scene in 2017/18, the attacking midfielder has since gone on to feature in 129 Premier League games with 35 goals and 19 assists. He is also now an England regular.

This year, Guardiola has also given playing time to youth prospects Rico Lewis, who is just 17-years-old, and Cole Palmer. Both of those are now used as rotation options and could be given more chances going forward as the next two off the City conveyor belt.

Now, a report from Alan Nixon states that the club are eyeing a move for Toby Bell at Sunderland, who they want to add to their academy ranks. The goalkeeper is just 14-years-old but has clearly stood out, with City now looking to try and snatch him for their own reserve team.

Are Man City signing a goalkeeper?

With Bell being so young, there aren't a lot of metrics to go off when it comes to assessing how the shot-stopper has fared in the Sunderland academy so far.

However, you would trust City when it comes to scouting and recruiting talent, so he must have some ability to have the newly crowned Kings of Europe sniffing around. The club have regularly added exciting young prospects to their ranks such as Eric Garcia, who has gone on to play for Barcelona, Ivan Ilic, who plays for the Serbia national team, and Gavin Bazunu to name just three. Bell could be the next in line to join as a youngster and eventually burst into senior men's football.