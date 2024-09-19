Manchester City are among the Premier League teams interested in a rising talent in Portugal, according to a new report. The Blues had a very quiet summer transfer window, but they could be in store for a busy 2025.

Man City transfer news

At the beginning of the week, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola were being linked with a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. He is a player that the club’s scouting department are said to be huge admirers of and have completed a well-detailed dossier on him.

But Gibbs-White isn’t the only player who could be making a switch to the Etihad in the near future. Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo could be offered to the Blues in a swap deal that would see Erling Haaland go the opposite way.

Joan Laporta sees the Norway superstar as his dream signing and the Barca president is willing to offer Araujo plus £40 million to sign the striker, a bid that is likely to be rejected. But Araujo is someone the Blues have a “huge interest” in, and with Guardiola keen to add to his centre-back options, he may be someone that City look to go for in a separate deal without their star striker.

Man City plotting surprise transfer swoop for an £80m+ talent

HITC reports that Manchester City, along with other Premier League teams, are closely monitoring Sporting Lison player Geovany Quenda. The report states that, as well as City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping track of the player’s progress.

Quenda, who only turned 17 in April, has been with Sporting since an early age but has only just broken through into the first team. The 17-year-old has really impressed in recent weeks, and with the Portuguese side believing they have another top talent coming through just like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, they have upped his release clause to 100 million euros, which is more than £80 million.

Sporting have done this in an attempt to put teams like City off, but with him getting a call-up to the Portugal national team earlier this month, that might not stop them. Man City’s Bernando Silva is already a fan of Quenda’s, as he believes he will take his spot in the Portugal side soon.

Geovany Quenda's 2024/25 Sporting Lisbon stats Apps 7 Goals 1 Assists 1

Silva said: “Quenda will probably steal my place. He is playing in a position that I can occupy on the pitch. At 17, I wasn’t even playing for Benfica’s youth team!”

Quenda, who made his Champions League debut on Tuesday night as Sporting beat Lille 2-0, is contracted to the Portuguese side until the summer of 2027.