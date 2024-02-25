Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing a versatile world-renowned player who is admired by Erling Haaland, as they look to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola's side may be one of the strongest squads in Europe, if not the strongest, but it is always important to be planning new signings for the summer. A freshness could be needed at the Etihad, even if City once again win trophies this season, and a host of players have been linked with moves.

A primary transfer target could be West Ham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who was strongly backed to make the move to City last summer, only for the transfer to fall through after betting allegations emerged against him. It does look as though the Citizens are still interested in him, however, and he would surely jump at the opportunity to move to the reigning Premier League champions.

Troyes youngster Savio is set to join City in the summer, with the 19-year-old currently on loan at La Liga side Girona, scoring five goals and registering seven assists this season.

There are also important current players who need to be tied down to new deals, and a recent report has claimed that Ederson is someone they hope will sign an extension in the near future.

Man City want Achraf Hakimi

According to AS [via Sport Witness], Manchester City are lining up a move for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi, looking to beat Real Madrid to his services.

Manchester City are described as an "interested party" in the report, with the £239,000-a-week star seen as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker last summer, prior to the Englishman staying put at the Etihad instead.

City are considered a "rival" to Madrid when it comes to the race to sign Hakimi in the summer transfer window, with a move away from PSG looking on the cards.

Achraf Hakimi's Ligue 1 stats this season Total Appearances 16 Starts 13 Goals 3 Assists 4 Key passes per game 1.6 Tackles per game 1.2 Pass completion rate 89.1%

The 25-year-old could be a wonderful signing by Guardiola if he manages to entice him to the club, with the Moroccan a perfect long-term replacement for Walker, who is now 33 years of age.

He has 30 goal involvements (13 goals and 17 assists) in 105 appearances for PSG, highlighting the attacking quality he provides from right-back, and Kylian Mbappe has called him the best "in the world" in his position in the past. He can also play in midfield, with his versatility an added weapon in his armoury.

There are arguably very few negatives against City signing Hakimi, apart from the fact that he will likely cost a huge amount of money - Haaland has also spoken of his admiration for him - saying when asked who are the best players he's played with in 2022:

"I think the best is Achraf Hakimi and Riyad Mahrez. They were both high level."

The lure of Madrid could be great for the Morocco international, considering Mbappe is seemingly going there and they are building a stunning team around the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, but working with Guardiola will also hopefully be a massive draw for him.