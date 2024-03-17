Unfortunately for fans of other Premier League teams, Manchester City are showing little sign of slowing down as the champions look set for another big summer spending spree.

Pep eager to bolster City's midfield

Part of what has made the Man City winning machine unstoppable in recent years is that they are rarely content with what they have. Pep Guardiola and co are always on the lookout for where they can upgrade on the pitch, rarely afraid of opening the chequebook to get a deal over the line.

The top City's in-tray for the summer window appears to be midfield reinforcements, with the treble winners linked to both West Ham's Lucas Paqueta and Germany star Jamal Musiala.

A player who can perform to the heights of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bryune appears to be the target for City as the champions begin to set out what life after the trio may look like. Whilst there are a number of names on City's shortlist, it appears that the side have made an approach for one who they view as the future of their midfield.

Man City make approach for Guimaraes

As first reported by journalist Rudy Galetti on X, Man City have made an approach in their pursuit of Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has been a long-term target for the Manchester outfit and Guardiola's men are working to close the deal before the summer window opens.

Reports last week suggested that City were considering exercising the £100million release clause in the Newcastle man's contract with this new development indicating a more concrete interest in getting the deal over the line. It is clear that the champions are eager to strengthen in the middle of the park and may view Guimaraes as their number one target.

The 26-year-old has been electric since arriving on Tyneside in June 2022, acting as the catalyst for Newcastle's surge towards Champions League football last season. As the Toon crash back down to earth and look set for mid-table obscurity this campaign, a player of Guimaraes' quality may well be out of the door this summer.

Bruno Guimaraes' Newcastle Stats Total Games Played 97 Goals 13 Assists 13

In signing Guimaraes Man City could boast a creative midfielder that rarely shies away from doing the dirty work in the middle of the park. His profile could make him a near-perfect match for De Bruyne who has struggled with injury throughout the course of this season.

The Brazilian's time on Tyneside has seen him become a fan favourite at St James' Park with manager Eddie Howe heaping praise on the midfielder after a brace against Nottingham Forest back in February, telling the press:

"I think [Guimaraes] is [world class]. I think he has unbelievable qualities that we see on a daily basis. He is versatile, fundamentally he has a great attitude to life and football, he can produce moments of magic like he did against Nottingham Forest."

With proven quality in the Premier League and room to get even better, there are arguably few better options for Man City to pursue this summer than Guimaraes.