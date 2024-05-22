One Manchester City star is now looking to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer despite Pep Guardiola's admiration for him, according to a new report.

Man City exit rumours

Pep guided Man City to a historic fourth successive Premier League title this past weekend, with a 3-1 win over West Ham on the final day ensuring City would pip Arsenal to the trophy.

However, despite City sitting top of the pile in six of the past seven seasons, it could be a summer of change on the blue side of Manchester. There have been rumours on a number of star players potentially leaving the Etihad, with Kevin de Bruyne's future unclear amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Ederson could also head for the exit door, with the Brazilian also having interest from the Saudi Pro League. Stefan Ortega’s future could also be decided in the next few weeks, with new contract talks stalling.

To make matters worse, an outfield star seemingly has his heart set on a move away over the coming months.

Bernardo Silva ready to leave Man City

According to Football Insider, Bernardo Silva has made a transfer decision and wants to leave the Etihad this summer. Paris Saint-Germain have made the midfielder a top target, with the £300,000-a-week star is now ready to quit after winning a sixth Premier League title in seven years.

Silva, who arrived from AS Monaco, has been a key performer under Guardiola in recent years, but it looks as if his days in Manchester could now be numbered.

Bernardo Silva's Man City stats in numbers Appearances 354 Goals 66 Assists 66 Trophies Premier League 6 FA Cup 2 League Cup 4 Champions League 1 Community Shield 2 Club World Cup 1 Super Cup 1

As can be seen, his stint with the Sky Blues has been extremely successful, with Guardiola praising the 29-year-old on a number of occasions.

"Everybody loves him and we want him. He's really important for him to stay with us", said Guardiola after Silva’s FA Cup double against Newcastle United in March.

Back in October, the City boss also called Silva irreplaceable: "I could stay here and talk for 10 minutes on what Bernardo Silva means for me and our team. He is a player that is beyond good in all departments - solidarity, intelligence, he understands everything.

"We are in love with him. The problem is he has no big cars, he dress maybe not for high style. He is humble and everybody loves him in the locker room. We were lucky not to lose him. He is irreplaceable. I know he is happy here."