Manchester City are now believed to be closing in on an agreement with one of Europe's bright young gems as Pep Guardiola's side build for the future at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

Manchester City profit from rivals dropping points...

Despite not being in Premier League action over the course of the weekend, Manchester City find themselves in a handy position after their rivals for the title all dropped points.

Aston Villa recorded a draw at home to Chris Wilder's improved Sheffield United; meanwhile, Liverpool and Arsenal had to settle for a point apiece at Anfield on Saturday evening, which has left the Citizens in a handy position as they look to win their fourth successive league crown.

As it stands, Guardiola's men are six points off top spot with 34 points from 17 matches played; however, they retain a crucial game in hand that will take them to only three points off the summit despite a recent run of form that has yielded just one win in their last six domestic fixtures.

Of course, their good week was rounded off by the fact the Club World Cup has also headed back to the North West after a successful trip to Saudi Arabia following a 3-0 triumph over Urawa Red Diamonds in the last four alongside a 4-0 thrashing of Diniz's expansive Fluminense side in the final.

Tougher tests are yet to come for Manchester City, though claiming another piece of silverware could be the perfect tonic to re-ignite their title challenge as Guardiola looks for his men to enter their usual cruise control from the mid-season period until the end of the campaign, where they typically start to pick up in consistency and rhythm in their league performances.

On the transfer front, the Sky Blues also look to be closing in on the capture of a talented young gem who has been offered financially advantageous terms to move to Manchester.

Manchester City closing in on Matija Popovic

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are closing in on an agreement with Partizan Belgrade youngster Matija Popovic after offering the 17-year-old a "big-money" five-year contract to sign on the dotted line at the Etihad.

Matija Popovic statistics for Partizan Belgrade Under-17's - Kadetska liga (Transfermarkt) Appearances 25 Goals 21 Assists 5 Matija Popovic facts Height 6ft 4in Positions operated in Attacking midfield, right wing, central striker

AC Milan are also said to be keen on the Serbia Under-17 international; however, the Citizens are now in pole position to wrap up a deal to sign the attacker, who could soon arrive for a development fee as he is approaching the end of his contract at his current employers. The report adds that scouts and recruitment chiefs from the Etihad have been massively impressed with the player.

Talent scout Jacek Julig also gave a flavour of what Manchester City fans could be led to expect with Popovic earlier this year, labelling the German-born youth as someone with a "very unique" profile.

Building for the future seems to be a key part of Guardiola's vision and Popovic appears to be someone with an exciting collection of traits that could potentially be a star of the future in the blue half of Manchester.