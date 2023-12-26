Manchester City are always in the market for up-and-coming talent, and they have started internal discussions regarding a player who is already thriving within the City Football Group.

Manchester City look to arrest Premier League slump...

For most sides, losing just once in their last six Premier League wouldn't be deemed as a slump, especially given when the sole defeat came at the hands of Aston Villa, who have put together an almost formidable run of results at Villa Park this term.

Nevertheless, Manchester City aren't like most sides, which is evidenced by the fact Pep Guardiola and his men are attempting to pull off a record-breaking fourth successive title in a row. Four draws, one triumph over Luton Town and a loss in the West Midlands have left the Sky Blues with work to do if they are to retain the league; however, they will hope to take confidence from their Club World Cup success last week.

Goodison Park awaits Guardiola's side in one of the toughest assignments they could encounter following their trip to Saudi Arabia. Speaking to official club media pre-match, Portugal international Bernardo Silva said his side must improve as they seek the Premier League crown: "First, we have to focus on the games left this month as it is going to be a very tough month with Everton, then Sheffield United and then Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

"Now we are really focused on the domestic competitions – especially the Premier League as we are not in a very good position. We can think about Copenhagen in the Champions League later on as we have some tough, tough games coming up."

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has offered up the latest state of play regarding Manchester City's pursuit of a talented attacker who could arrive in the summer.

Manchester City discuss Savio deal

Taking to social media platform X, Romano has confirmed that on-loan Girona attacker Savio is a player City chiefs are "discussing internally" as they plan for the long-term under Guardiola.

On loan from ESTAC Troyes, the Brazilian wonderkid is operating under the umbrella of two clubs that are already in the City Football Group, creating a potentially complicated scenario that could eventually lead to the 19-year-old moving to Manchester.

Labelled a "brilliant talent" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Savio, also known as Savinho, has registered five goals and five assists in 20 appearances across all competitions this campaign at the time of writing (Savio statistics - Transfermarkt).

Five similar players to Savio (as provided by FBRef) Player Club Takefusa Kubo Real Sociedad Rodrigo Riquelme Atletico Madrid Viktor Tsyhankov Shakhtar Donetsk Jonathan Bamba Celta Vigo Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund

Harnessing the power of the player network provided by the creation of the CFG, Guardiola could now land himself a star of the future if negotiations go to plan.