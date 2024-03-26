A big Manchester City earner has played his last game for the club, according to a new report.

Pep Guardiola’s full focus is on matters on the pitch as we head into the business stage of the season, with City still on track to defend their Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles from last season.

Man City's upcoming fixtures Man City vs Arsenal March 31st Man City vs Aston Villa April 3rd Crystal Palace vs Man City April 6th Real Madrid vs Man City April 9th Man City v Luton Town April 13th Man City vs Real Madrid April 17th

However, those behind the scenes at the Etihad appear to be making plans on summer targets. Reports in recent days have suggested that Man City are ready to make a bid for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, whereas they are also monitoring Bayern Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

Away from Germany, Man City have also allegedly made an approach for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Should a number of players come in, there could be a plethora of exits, and it looks as if one specific departure is certain to happen over the coming months.

Recently, City full-back Joao Cancelo, currently out on loan with Barcelona, hit out at claims that he was a bad teammate to Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis before his loan to Bayern Munich, where he was hailed as an "important player" by former Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"Lies were told! I've never been a bad teammate for them and you can ask either Ake or Rico. I don't have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that's the manager's opinion. “I think Man City were a bit ungrateful to me when they said that, because I was a very important player in the years I was there. I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans and I always gave everything. "I remember a time when I was robbed and attacked and the next day I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal. These are things you don't forget, I left my wife and my daughter alone at home, terrified. "People will only remember this because Mister Guardiola has much more strength than me when he says something and I prefer to keep to myself. I prefer to know that I am telling the truth, I feel fulfilled with what I did. I am a transparent person, I never lie."

Football Insider have now provided a new update on Cancelo’s future at Man City, saying that the Portugal international has played his last game for the club.

Cancelo doesn’t want to return to the Etihad following his loan at Barcelona, and the feeling is mutual, with City not wanting him back either.

It will be interesting to see where the £250,000-a-week defender ends up, especially following rumours of a move to top-flight rival Arsenal in recent days.