Manchester City are chasing a deal for a new winger this summer and have already stumbled across their man, according to reports.

Pep's winger conundrum

It has been a tough season for wingers at Manchester City. Though they scooped the Premier League title, Jack Grealish managed just 10 starts across the campaign and his most noteworthy moment came when he nearly fell off the open top bus during the trophy parade.

His lack of form and Pep Guardiola's decision to leave him on the bench on a regular basis has led to speculation that he could be sold this summer, though finding anyone to offer an acceptable fee three years on from his £100m move to the Etihad could be easier said than done.

Publicly, the Manchester City boss has backed Grealish to recover his form though.

“He will be back," said Guardiola. "He’s struggled this season and Jeremy [Doku] has made an incredible step forward as everyone has seen in the last games. But Jack will be back at the level of last season, I'm pretty sure."

Jeremy Doku started 19 times but the 22-year-old managed to find the net on just three occasions, though he did add eight assists to his tally.

Phil Foden enjoyed an excellent campaign, but his least productive time came on the left wing, with three goals in eight appearances coming courtesy of a hat-trick against Brentford. With Kevin de Bruyne's future beyond this summer unclear, the Englishman may finally be offered the central role that he has always craved under Pep Guardiola.

And should that happen, a space will open up in the Manchester City wide berths.

Manchester City "tempt" Brazilian winger

That comes with recent reports linking the Cityzens with a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, whose recent comments have caused a stir at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian has been an important part of Carlo Ancelotti's side in recent season, but with the impending arrival of superstar pair Endrick and Kylian Mbappe as well as the status of Vinicius Jr, he is the most likely candidate to make way from their first choice attack. However, Ancelotti remains a big fan.

“Rodrygo’s match today wasn’t even as good as other matches because he has played some spectacular ones,” the Italian explained after a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the 2023 Champions League. “But his effectiveness was extraordinary."

Rodrygo vs Jack Grealish 23/24 Rodrygo Jack Grealish Appearances 34 20 Goals 10 3 Assists 5 1 Minutes per goal contribution 159.4 250

But in a recent interview, Rodrygo seemingly opened the door to a departure from the club.

"Of course, I want to stay here for many years. I want to be here as long as I feel that I help and I’m important to the team," he said. "And from the moment when I see that I’m no longer important, maybe it’s time to look for another place."

Now, Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the £205,000 a week winger, and the idea of playing for Manchester City "tempts" the Brazilian, according to reports coming from Spain.

They add that though Rodrygo wants to stay at Real Madrid, he is "waiting to see what will happen" this summer, while Real Madrid will not stand in his way if he does want to leave the Spanish capital following Mbappe's arrival.

Rodrygo further fuelled the flames by admitting that City were the best side in the world earlier this week, despite his Real Madrid side having beaten them in a penalty shoot-out en-route to the Champions League final.

"To be honest, we knew they were better [than us]. For me, they are the best team in the world, the one that plays the best football," admitted the Real Madrid forward.

If things go south in Madrid, perhaps he will be calling them his side in the years to come.