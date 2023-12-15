Highlights Manchester City's recent struggles could tempt Pep Guardiola to sign a natural full-back in the January transfer window.

Club chiefs have apparently turned their attention to a young player who is already within the City Football Group.

His stats compare favorably to Joao Cancelo and Josko Gvardiol, showcasing his attacking prowess and potential impact on City's defense.

After winning the treble last season, it was always going to be difficult for Manchester City to maintain their incredible standards, with the current campaign so far proving that. As things stand, Pep Guardiola's side sit fourth in the Premier League and four points adrift of leaders Liverpool, having recently endured a run of four league games without a victory. The Blues did at least put things right against Luton Town, but their seemingly new vulnerability is something that they must solve in the transfer window or on the training pitch.

Even after their recent run, it would be far from wise to rule Manchester City out of the title race or even out of winning the ultimate silverware in comfortable style. As the January transfer window opens too, those at The Etihad could solve a specific problem to get them back on track.

Man City transfer news

Despite welcoming four new arrivals in the summer, City have still felt the full force of departures such as Ilkay Gundogan's and Aymeric Laporte's. Jeremy Doku has at least provided another element to City's attack, but Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Josko Gvardiol - who has been asked to play out of position at fullback - have struggled at times. Guardiola could get the best out of Gvardiol with one particular signing, however.

According to Sport, Manchester City are eyeing a move to sign Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, who would cost them just €35m (£30m) due to the fact that the La Liga side are also owned by City Football Group, making his release clause valid for the Manchester club. Their ownership should hand City a major advantage over Premier League rivals in pursuit of the left-back. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal sent scouts to watch Gutierrez, but could now face a battle for his signature.

"Brilliant" Gutierrez can finally solve Guardiola's biggest problem

Since the exit of Joao Cancelo, Manchester City have struggled to find an out-and-out left-back, with Guardiola opting for a range of central defenders to take up the role. The former Bayern Munich boss has played the likes of Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and, more recently, Gvardiol at left-back - all of whom have struggled to replicate Cancelo's offensive work. Gutierrez could finally fulfil that task, however.

Sitting top of La Liga in sensational fashion with Girona, the 22-year-old could help steer City's backline back on course for a historic fourth consecutive Premier League title. Described as similar to Milan star Theo Hernandez by FBref due to their driving runs from deep and creative influence, here's how Gutierrez's stats compare to Cancelo's during his final full season at City, as well as Gvardiol in the current campaign.

Player Progressive carries per 90 Progressive passes per 90 Expected assists per 90 Passes into the penalty area per 90 Miguel Gutierrez 1.70 3.95 0.18 1.43 Joao Cancelo (2021/22) 3.48 9.94 0.15 2.67 Josko Gvardiol 2.41 4.91 0.06 0.46

The expected assists and passes into the penalty area particularly show Gutierrez's attacking prowess over Gvardiol, who is perhaps more cautious with the ball despite actually carrying it more. Described as "brilliant" by Thom Harris of The Athletic, the Girona man is certainly one to keep an eye on.