Manchester City are battling a number of Premier League rivals for the signing of a "magnificent" player this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Man City transfer news

The world-class quality and depth that Pep Guardiola has in his squad is the envy of any manager in world football, but that's not to say that new signings aren't needed in the summer transfer window.

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar is one of many players to have been linked with a move to City in recent days, with the Serbian being seen as a possible upgrade on Stefan Ortega between the sticks to come in as a backup option to Ederson.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala is also seen as a target for Guardiola's men, with the German arguably one of the world's most exciting young players at the moment, already scoring 43 goals and registering 30 assists for his current side. A move for him could raise doubts over the future of Jack Grealish, however, considering he can thrive as a left-sided attacking player.

Bayer Leverkusen have had many heroes during a memorable Bundesliga campaign, and Florian Wirtz has been one of the undoubted stars, bagging 17 goal contributions in 24 starts. City are thought to be eyeing a move for him as well, in what could be a hugely eye-catching piece of business.

Man City want "magnificent" Premier League ace

According to a fresh update from Football Transfers, Manchester City are also in the mix to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite at the end of the season.

Rivals Manchester United are believed to be going "all in" on the young Englishman, while Newcastle United are seen as outside contenders to snap him up.

City may be well-stocked at the heart of their defence, possessing the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake, but Branthwaite could be a superb signing, coming in as a long-term addition with an extremely high ceiling.

While Everton have struggled this season, the 21-year-old has been a bright spark for the Merseysiders, averaging a monstrous 4.2 clearances per game in the Premier League, as well as 2.6 aerial duel wins and two tackles per match. He has also been lauded as "magnificent" by Alan Shearer, while Ian Wright has said of him:

“I would like to give flowers to Jarrad Branthwaite. I believe now he will be in the next England squad. He has got everything. You watch how he plays, left-sided as well, he plays out well. Very brave. And then when you listen to his interview he sounds like somebody who is like yeah, I’m there, I’m here."

At 21, Branthwaite is still so young, and he could mature a huge amount through working with Guardiola every day, eventually becoming one of the most imposing centre-backs in the country. A move to the Etihad would surely appeal, too, rather than being in a relegation-threatened Everton team.