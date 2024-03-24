Manchester City are monitoring the situation of a "magnificent" Premier League player ahead of a summer move to the Etihad, according to a new transfer rumour.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola could soon be eyeing exciting new signings in the summer transfer window, and some top-quality players have been linked with moves to the Etihad recently.

Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala has emerged as a target at the end of the season, as he continues to outline his status as one of the best young players in world football currently. The 21-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season for the Bundesliga giants, registering 16 goal contributions (10 goals and six assists) in 21 league appearances.

Another hot prospect is also reportedly being looked at by City this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz linked with a switch to join Guardiola's side. He has played a massive role in his side topping the Bundesliga table by 10 points currently, bagging 10 assists and scoring seven goals in the league in 2023/24 to date.

Joshua Kimmich is another German player who has been touted as an option for the Citizens once this season has come to an end, with Guardiola knowing him extremely well after their time together at Bayern.

Now, a new transfer report has emerged, with City believed to be turning their attention to an impressive Premier League ace.

Man City eyeing move for "magnificent" Premier League ace

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester City are monitoring £60m-rated Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of a potential move this summer, but there are other clubs keen, too, including Manchester United who have been leading the push.

The report states that the Englishman's "performances have attracted attention from a number of top sides and City have also posted their interest". It goes on to add that "in their intent to keep competition high they are keeping an eye on Branthwaite's progress, particularly with him being homegrown, his age, and showing technical traits similar to John Stones who has been deployed in midfield this season."

Branthwaite looks like an enormous prospect currently, standing out for a struggling Everton side this season, and boosting his chances of making England's Euro 2024 squad. Across 25 league appearances, the 21-year-old has averaged impressive stat in a number of areas.

Branthwaite's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 25 Goals 2 Clearances per game 4.2 Aerial duel wins per game 2.6 Tackles per game 2.0 Interceptions per game 1.6 Pass completion rate 79.4%

Newcastle United legend and BBC pundit Alan Shearer has waxed lyrical over the Englishman, too, saying of him recently: "Magnificent at the back. Nothing got past him against West Ham."

The fact that there are comparisons between Branthwaite and John Stones suggests that Guardiola could feel he can mould the former into a similarly elite level player, and his long-term potential is enormous, making him a strong option to bring in.