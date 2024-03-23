Manchester City are preparing to launch a move to sign an "unbelievable" generational talent this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Man City transfer news

The Citizens have assembled arguably one of the most impressive squads in the history of English football, with so much incredible depth throughout Pep Guardiola's squad. That doesn't mean that new signings aren't being looked at, with the City manager not one to rest on his laurels and allow his squad to grow complacent.

Bayer Leverkusen are flying at the top of the German Bundesliga this season, and Florian Wirtz has played a big part in that, registering ten assists and scoring seven goals in the competition, providing plenty of quality in attacking midfield. He is seen as a target for the reigning Premier League champions ahead of what could be a long and illustrious career.

Joshua Kimmich played under Guardiola at Bayern Munich, and he is another player who has been backed to head to the Etihad this summer, which would bring an end to a great spell at his current club - one that has seen him win eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League crown for good measure.

Jack Grealish has had a below-par season, struggling with injuries and not finding his best form, and a new left-winger could be looked at to provide competition for the Englishman. AC Milan star Rafael Leao has emerged as an option for City in that respect, following a campaign that has seen him score four times in Europe, as well as pick up seven assists in Serie A.

Man City planning move for "unbelievable" star

Elsewhere, according to a report from Spain, Manchester City are ready to launch a bid for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala this summer, seeing him as a primary transfer target.

The Premier League giants see the German as a key part of their squad for the 2024/25 season and are prepared to make a move for him in the near future.

Musiala looks like a generational talent, having already made such a huge impression at the age of 21. This season, he has registered 16 goal contributions (ten goals and six assists) in 18 Bundesliga starts, while Michael Owen has waxed lyrical about him, saying:

"I think he is exceptional, really exceptional. It’s such a shame he chose Germany over England. There’s lots of people comparing him to Bellingham but I think he is a different type of player. He’s a brilliant runner with the ball. I think he’s unbelievable when it comes to dribbling. He’s got the lot, this lad."

Jamal Musiala's key career statistics Appearances Goals Bayern Munich 156 43 Germany 25 2 England Under-21s 2 1 England Under-17s 9 2 Germany Under-16s 2 0 England Under-16s 9 3 England Under-15s 3 4

On current evidence, there is no reason why Musiala can't become one of the best players in the world over the next decade or so, highlighting why City would be mad not to try to get him this summer.

Granted, the money they will likely have to pay a huge amount, but a return to England for the young forward could appeal, and playing under Guardiola may also act as a major positive.