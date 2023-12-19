Manchester City have made contact to enquire about a deal to bring an exciting teenager to the Premier League, according to a reliable reporter.

Man City form this season

The Sky Blues have made a generally solid start to the new campaign having won 10, drawn four and lost three of their opening 17 games, meaning that they currently find themselves fourth in the top-flight table.

While Pep Guardiola will be assessing his options as to who he could sign to strengthen his squad in the here and now, he’ll also no doubt be keeping an eye on any available up-and-coming prospects as he looks to start building a squad for the long-term future of the club.

River Plate’s attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri has been highlighted as a potential target, with the 17-year-old having worked his way up through his club’s various youth ranks to eventually get promoted to their senior first-team (Transfermarkt - Echeverri statistics).

Argentina’s youth international has a deal that is set to expire in December 2024 (River Plate contracts), and having seemingly impressed during his performances since the start of his career, he’s caught the eye of those at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City interested in Echeverri

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Man City are keen on Echeverri and have already made contact to River Plate ahead of a possible move.

He wrote: “Understand both Chelsea and Man City have made contact to be informed on Claudio Echeverri situation. Barcelona remain keen but structure of the deal makes it complicated with Financial Fair Play. Release clause: €25m (£21m), up to €30m (£25m) in the final days of the market.”

Echeverri is a "top talent" for the future

While Man City may not throw Echeverri straight into the fold considering that he’s still at such a young age, Guardiola could be aware of the bags of potential that he has to offer, therefore, the teenager could be an excellent recruit for the club in years to come.

The Resistencia native has posted 18 contributions (13 goals and five assists), from 22 appearances across all competitions for Argentina’s U17s following his arrival on the professional scene, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, and he’s already been recognised for his individual efforts on the international stage.

Sponsored by Adidas, Pep’s target was named the U17s South American Championship top goalscorer, and he further knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having been crowned the Argentinian Champion with River Plate, possessing an excellent winning mentality that would be required of him by his admirers.

As described by football scout Jacek Kulig, Echeverri is a “top talent”, and considering that he’s already showcasing what he’s capable of at his childhood club, he’s surely destined to move onto bigger and better things in the near future.