Manchester City are preparing talks with one of their "world class" regulars over a new contract at the Etihad, according to a fresh transfer update.

Pep Guardiola's side continue to be linked with new signings in the summer transfer window, even though there is still a long time before it opens. One player who has emerged as a target for City is West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who almost moved to the club last summer, only for the deal not to come to fruition after a gambling charge emerged.

Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz is also reportedly a target for Guardiola at the end of the season, with the young German ace playing a key role in his side topping the Bundesliga table currently. The 20-year-old has five goals and 10 assists in the league this term and is seen as a huge talent in the coming years.

Away from potential incomings, however, there are also key players who City need to tie down to new deals sooner rather than later, with Kevin De Bruyne out of contract in the summer of 2025, for example. Now, a big update has emerged regarding the future of another fan favourite.

According to a new update from HITC, Manchester City want Ederson to sign a new deal at the club, with talks planned in the near future.

"Premier League champions Manchester City are ready to open contract talks with Ederson as Pep Guardiola’s side look to tie down the Brazil international goalkeeper at the Etihad Stadium. The long-serving shot-stopper still has two years remaining on his current deal. But, with his importance to the City cause as strong as ever, the reigning champions are unwilling to risk letting his contract run down."

The report says City chiefs want a deal done by August, and retaining Ederson's services is an absolute no-brainer, considering he has been one of the world's leading goalkeepers for a number of years now, standing out alongside Alisson as the best in the Premier League in his position.

The Brazilian is still only 30 years of age, which is nothing for a 'keeper in the modern game, and Brendan Rodgers has hailed him as "world class" in the past, which reveals exactly how opposing teams feel about facing him.

The player himself will surely not want to move elsewhere, considering City are arguably Europe's best side at the moment, and while he still has two-and-a-bit years remaining on his current deal, extending now makes perfect sense, rather than risk losing him further down the line.

The hope is that Ederson stays at the Etihad for many years to come still, continuing to not only be a brilliant shot-stopper, but arguably one of the greatest ball-playing 'keepers in the history of the game.