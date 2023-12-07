Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz this year, and a fresh report has now shared an update on the club’s pursuit.

Wirtz profiled

Wirtz is naturally an attacking midfielder who has plied his trade at the BayArena for the past three, almost four years having worked his way up through his club’s youth ranks to get promoted to their first-team where he’s made a total of 123 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Wirtz statistics).

The Germany international still has just under four years remaining on his deal as it stands (Bayer Leverkusen agents), but that hasn’t stopped the hierarchy from wanting to make their interest known as they consider making an official move in the near future.

Back in November, 90min reported that the Sky Blues had sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old live in action having wanted him in summer, but this isn’t a deal that will be taking place in the here and now after a claim was made by one key figure in particular.

Wirtz's father and agent, Hans-Joachim, has revealed that Pep Guardiola’s target is set to remain with his club for next season at least, though that doesn’t mean that chiefs are giving up hope that a deal won’t be possible upon the conclusion of that campaign where they believe they can still bring him to the Premier League.

Man City ready to battle for Wirtz

According to 90min once again, Man City and Liverpool are prepared to fight for Wirtz and are huge fans of the player, despite Bayern Munich being the team currently leading the race to secure his services.

“Manchester City and Liverpool remain determined to sign Florian Wirtz despite Bayern Munich's ongoing interest in the Bayer Leverkusen prodigy, 90min understands.

"A transfer is more likely to come in 2025, with a preference to stay in Germany making domestic suitors Bayern Munich an obvious destination.

"But 90min understands that Manchester City and Liverpool aren't prepared to throw in the towel for Wirtz. They each remain huge admirers of the young attacker and intend to fight Bayern all the way to end of the race for his signature.”

Wirtz's prolific impact in the final third

Across all competitions this season, Wirtz has clocked up 16 involvements (ten assists and six goals), in 20 Bundesliga appearances, and while he’s lethal with the ball at his feet, he’s able to pose a constant threat even if the end product doesn’t always come to fruition.

Sponsored by Adidas, Pulheim’s native ranks in the 95th percentile for successful take-ons, showing that he loves to use his athletic pace to dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for both himself and his fellow teammates (FBRef - Wirtz statistics).

Wirtz's Style Of Play Likes to do layoffs Likes to dribble Plays the ball off the ground often (Data via WhoScored)

Furthermore, Wirtz, described as an "elite talent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, is a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and two roles in the midfield, so should he put pen to paper, it could be a coup for Man City.