Manchester City chiefs are set to pursue a new deal for one of their brightest young stars "as soon as possible" after an update on his future emerged this week.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola's side have really found their groove of late, as they threaten to once again go on an unstoppable run in the Premier League and seal yet another title this season. That has been down to the manager and also so many key players hitting top form, with the return of Kevin De Bruyne huge, and the likes of Phil Foden and Erling Haaland also shining.

City continue to be linked with potential new signings in the summer, as Guardiola further looks to strengthen his squad, with West Ham ace Lucas Paqueta seen as a strong contender to come in, having nearly made the move there last year.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is also seen as a potential target for the reigning Premier League champions, should he leave his current club at the end of the season.

Retaining the services of current key men has to be seen as important as new faces arriving, however, and a big update has now emerged regarding the future of one such player.

Man City want new deal for Erling Haaland

According to AS [via Sport Witness], Manchester City want Erling Haaland to sign a new contract at the club, hoping to seal an extension "as soon as possible".

They will "push to renew" the Norwegian superstar's stay at the Etihad in order to stave off the threat of him joining Real Madrid in the near future, with the La Liga giants' preference for the signing of Kylian Mbappe leading City chiefs to beleive they have "free rein" to secure Haaland long term.

Losing Haaland so soon doesn't bear thinking about for City supporters, considering he is arguably the greatest centre forward in world football at the moment. He has been nothing short of astonishing during his time at the club to date, scoring 73 goals in just 79 appearances.

Guardiola will no doubt be desperate to keep him for as long as possible, with the legendary Spaniard heaping praise on his player earlier this month, saying:

"It is unbelievable how many goals he has scored - so many important goals to help us win games. He is a unique person, as a player but also the person is special. He deserved the guard of honour. It is an incredible milestone. One day maybe he will break his record or someone else will, but they will have to score a lot of goals."

Erling Haaland key career stats Appearances Goals Man City 79 73 Borussia Dortmund 89 86 RB Salzburg 27 29 Norway 29 27

The fact that Mbappe looks Madrid-bound suggests they surely wouldn't be able to afford Haaland as well this summer, acting as a boost to City, but there will always be the worry that the 23-year-old's head could eventually be turned by a move there, as they continue to acquire some of the best players in the world.