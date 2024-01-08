Manchester City are never far away from high-profile transfer stories and Pep Guardiola is now said to be eyeing a half-price move for a prominent versatile midfielder, according to a report.

Man City get their January business underway...

Incomings and outgoings could be expected over the course of the January window at the Etihad Stadium, with Guardiola and co looking to put themselves in the best position possible to try and claim a fourth successive Premier League title triumph.

Kalvin Phillips has been extensively linked with a move away from the club as he looks to receive regular minutes ahead of EURO 2024 in Germany this summer.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Newcastle United and Serie A giants Juventus have been mentioned as potential destinations for the England international; however, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has hinted that the latter may have now admitted defeat in the race to sign the former Leeds United midfielder.

Sky Blues supporters could be more concerned by potential arrivals this month, though, and River Plate sensation Claudio Echeverri has all but sealed terms on a six-year deal and will officially arrive in Manchester in December. Now, Citizens' boss Guardiola is said to be lining up a cut-price move for one of Europe's most high-profile players, according to a report.

Man City line up half-price Joshua Kimmich swoop

According to The Daily Star, Manchester City are keen on a summer swoop for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, who will be entering the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena. Guardiola, a huge fan of the player, would be keen to re-ignite their previous partnership; however, he is taking a measured view of the situation as the Germany international may cost around £50 million this window.

Joshua Kimmich key Bundesliga statistics in 2023/24 - (Sofascore) Key passes per game 2.7 Touches 94.2 Big chances created 3 Accurate passes per game 70.7 (90%) Tackles per game 2.0 Average match rating 7.37/10

In the next cycle of market activity later this year, the report claims that £320,000 per week earner Kimmich could be available for as little as £25 million and both parties are seemingly willing to commit to working together.

Dubbed "phenomenal" by Jose Mourinho, Kimmich has gone on to make 20 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, registering one goal and six assists (Kimmich statistics - Transfermarkt).

Manchester City have an incredibly talented midfield to pick from and adding Kimmich, who can also play at right-back, to their options could be an exceptional piece of business as they continue to fight for silverware on all fronts, making this one to watch as the year progresses.