In January 2022, Manchester City agreed a deal to sign Argentine forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate, one that saw him remain in Buenos Aires until the end of the European season and join in the summer.

In January, Pep Guardiola's side reached a similar agreement with the Primera Division side, this time for midfielder Claudio Echeverri. Echeverri will stay in his homeland until the end of the year, and then Guardiola will have the option to integrate him into his first-team squad from January.

Now the reigning Premier League champions are finalising another move ahead of the 2024/25 season, with Savio set to join from City Football Group club Troyes. There were bids from other clubs in England as well as teams in Germany, but he'll be moving to the Etihad instead.

Savio deal timeline emerges

Fabrizio Romano has now provided a new update on City's move for Savio, confirming that the deal will be done and dusted by the end of February - within the next three weeks.

The two parties are drawing up the relevant documents, and once they're signed, Savio will be clear to join up with his new club for pre-season training in July.

"Beautiful" Savio can become complete under Guardiola

Savio first joined the CFG in 2022 when he moved from Atletico Mineiro to French club Troyes, and he was subsequently loaned to PSV, where he only played eight first-team games. This year, though, he's enjoyed a breakout season at Girona, starting 22 out of 23 La Liga games for the surprise title-chasers.

He's scored seven goals in all competitions - five in the league and a couple more on his side's run to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals - but it's his assist numbers that really standout. In the entire Spanish top-flight, only Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is able to match them.

La Liga most assists 2023/24 Rank Player Club Assists =1 Savio Girona 7 =1 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 7 =3 Alex Baena Villarreal 6 =3 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 6 =3 Yan Couto Girona 6 =3 Nico Williams Athletic Club 6

Savio also leads La Liga for successful take-ons (62) and sits second for carries into the penalty area (47), so he has all the ingredients to become a complete winger, especially under the tutelage of a manager like Guardiola.

Barcelona sporting director Deco may have hoped to sign him, having publicly marveled at his "beautiful" playing style and "technical quality", but City have flexed their muscles to strike an exciting deal.