Manchester City are among the front-runners to sign an "exceptional" world-renowned star this summer, and are confident of beating some big rivals to his signature.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola's side are looking to seal a historic back-to-back treble this season and Sunday's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League suggests that they are clicking at just the right time. This is a club that refuses to rest on its laurels, however, and once the summer transfer window arrives, Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain will be eyeing up fantastic new signings.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been a long-time target who nearly moved to the Etihad last summer, and it would be a surprise if City weren't back in for him in the coming months, assuming his gambling related charges are cleared.

The Brazilian suits Guardiola's football perfectly, not only because of his elite technical ability, but also due to his work ethic. This season, he has averaged 2.4 tackles per game in the league, for example, which is a better tally than any City player, with Rodri (2.1) leading the way in the current squad.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is also being linked with a move to City this summer, with Guardiola believed to be a big admirer of the Brazilian, who spent two years at the club between 2017 and 2019.

Man City confident of signing superstar

According to a new update from The Daily Star, Manchester City are favourites to sign Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala this summer, along with Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has reportedly rejected Bayern's £150,000-a-week contract offer, instead eyeing a fresh challenge and a move to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign.

Both Liverpool and City are thought to have scouted him a number of times recently, with the rivals locking horns over the signing of one of Europe's premier talents. Chelsea are also in the mix, but the Cityzens are confident of getting their man, who is rated at £80m and will want £200,000 per week.

Musiala vs. Grealish vs. Doku in the league this season Musiala Grealish Doku Appearances 19 14 19 Goals 7 3 2 Assists 3 1 5 Dribbles per game 3.5 1.0 3.3 Key passes per game 1.5 1.4 1.8 Tackles per game 1.9 0.9 1.5

Musiala is a special young player who has already achieved so much in his short career, winning four Bundesliga titles and one Champions League crown, not to mention being hailed by Michael Owen.

"I think he is exceptional, really exceptional. It’s such a shame he chose Germany over England. There’s lots of people comparing him to Bellingham but I think he is a different type of player. He’s a brilliant runner with the ball. I think he’s unbelievable when it comes to dribbling. He’s got the lot this lad."

Still only 21, Musiala could be seen as a left-sided attacking option to rival Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku this summer - he can also excel centrally, as has often been the case this season - potentially proving to be an upgrade on both over time.