Manchester City have reportedly "sent scouts" to watch a record-breaking European player in action, with contact already made with the individual in question.

Man City eyeing big-name summer signings

Pep Guardiola has built arguably his strongest-ever squad at the Etihad currently, with so many elite options littered all over the pitch. He is a manager who constantly wants to freshen things up, however, ensuring that players don't rest on their laurels and get too comfortable. For that reason, it has been no surprise to see City being linked with a plethora of big names of late, as they look for another eye-catching summer in the transfer market.

For example, the reigning Premier League champions are believed to be willing to spend a whopping £127m on AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, potentially seeing him as a replacement for Jack Grealish, who has struggled to kick on this season. The Portuguese has nine goals and eight assists in all competitions in 2023/24 to date.

City are also reportedly the front-runners to snap up Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala, jumping to the head of the queue ahead of Liverpool. A move to England could appeal to the youngster, having turned down a new contract at his current club. Former Cityzens player Douglas Luiz could be a target, too, with Guardiola rating him highly and possibly wanting to seal a reunion with him in the summer.

According to a new update from Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Manchester City have "sent scouts" to watch Milan teenager Francesco Camarda. Contact has been made with him, with north London pair Arsenal and Tottenham also interested, and they all have the "financial ability to mock" any offer that comes his way from Milan.

Camarda is certainly an exciting option for City, considering his record-breaking feats in his young career to date, becoming the youngest player in Serie A history last year, appearing as a substitute at the age of just 15.

Admittedly, the Italian forward has only appeared twice this season, with his two cameos totalling just 12 minutes, but he is considered a player with a huge long-term future. Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has shown his support for him recently.

"What do I see of myself in Camarda at his age? Not much because I was much shorter (laughs). I've seen many goals he has scored, I've seen with great pleasure that he has already debuted in the first team, and these are the things that unite us. He will have his own journey. "We live in a very different football world compared to when I was his age, but football is a wonderful game. He's doing great things and must always aspire for more, of course, knowing that everything comes through daily effort."

Francesco Camarda's international stats Caps Goals Italy Under-17s 9 4 Italy Under-16s 7 3 Italy Under-15s 9 6

Long-term planning is essential at City, making sure the club continue to thrive long after Guardiola is gone, and Camarda could be a major part of the future at the Etihad, having thrived with three different youth teams at international level.