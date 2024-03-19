If fans of rival Premier League teams were hoping that Manchester City would slow down after their treble triumph, they could be disappointed to see that Pep Guardiola's side may only get stronger with one of Europe's top talents considering a move to the Etihad.

Man City want decades of dominance

Whilst most teams would be content with the XI that wrapped up three trophies last season, Man City look eager to continue to bolster Guardiola's squad and ensure that their monopoly of English football continues for the foreseeable future.

The forward line at the Etihad looks set for the next decade with 23-year-old Erling Haaland on track to break every record imaginable before he hangs up his boots. Joining the Norwegian in the future folklore at the Etihad will be Phil Foden. Also 23, the attacking midfielder is already a legend in the eyes of many in the blue half of Manchester.

One player entering the twilight of his time with the champions will be Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian has been arguably the best midfielder in the league during his time with City however persistent injuries suggest that his team could be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with Joshua Kimmich linked with an Etihad move earlier this year.

Kimmich considering Man City move

As first reported on the X account of Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, it is claimed that Man City are one of five clubs Kimmich is considering joining. The Bayern Munich star is out of contract in 2025 and the Bavarian outfit are willing to cash in this summer if a suitable offer comes in.

Plettenberg names Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona as the other suitors for the 29-year-old. However, City may be favourites to seal the deal. A factor that could work in City's favour may be the midfielder's relationship with Guardiola. The Spaniard handed Kimmich his first Bayern Munich start and has been instrumental in the player's progression, calling him "outstanding". Kimmich's former boss also even referred to him as "almost my son" in response to rumours of the 29-year-old leaving Bayern back in 2015.

In the eight years that have passed since Guardiola left Bavaria, he has gone on to develop a style that Kimmich could slot perfectly into. Relying heavily on versatility between defence and midfield, Kimmich's ability to play as both a central midfielder as well as a fullback could make him ideal for the Spaniard's style of play.

Kimmich's versatility was a quality praised by his former boss Julian Nagelsmann who said of the player:

"It's so important to have a No.6 who wants the ball and has the necessary composure in possession. I know he prefers to play in the middle, but I don't need reminding. I've made a note of it"

"The great thing is he's world-class at right-back and in midfield."