Manchester City are thought to be exploring a summer move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news involving Tierney?

Pep Guardiola’s side came out on top over the Gunners in the week in what could prove to be a key result in the Premier League title race.

City ran out 4-1 winners at the Etihad thanks to two goals from Kevin de Bruyne and one apiece from John Stones and Erling Haaland.

The result means that the title is firmly in City’s hands, and it looks as if the club are now working on signing an Arsenal player who watched on from the bench on Wednesday in Tierney.

Football Insider shared a story in the last 48 hours, revealing that City chiefs are exploring a move for Tierney. They reportedly want to know the conditions of a deal and how much the player would cost, as well as if the full-back is open to the move.

The update adds that Tierney is open to leaving north London over the coming months, with Pep Guardiola looking to bolster both full-back areas this summer.

One to keep an eye on?

Guardiola currently has just one out-and-out left-back available in Sergio Gomez, although he has used Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji there recently. On the right-hand side, City have Kyle Walker and teenager Rico Lewis, with the former of the two linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Therefore, you can see why full-back is an area the manager wants to add to, so targeting Tierney could be a shrewd move. The Scotland international, labelled as a “baller” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, has plenty of experience for Celtic and Arsenal and has won plenty of trophies in Scotland and England, so will know what it takes to get over the line in league and cup competitions.

He shares the same agent as Jack Grealish, however, the 25-year-old has started just five Premier League games this season, so he may want to play regular football in his next move.

That may not be guaranteed under Guardiola at the Etihad, with the Spaniard known for his tinkering of his side and his use of inverted full-backs.

It looks as if City are laying the groundwork over a potential transfer, though, so it could be one to keep an eye on off the pitch, with Guardiola’s full focus on securing a possible treble at the Etihad.