Manchester City are on course to sign a French-born youngster after having a bid accepted, according to David Ornstein.

Man City eyeing back-to-back trebles

On the pitch, we are approaching the final stages of the season, with Pep Guardiola’s side still looking to defend their historic treble from the 2022/23 campaign. City are currently battling Arsenal and Liverpool for the Premier League title, while they are also in the quarter-finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

Despite this, Guardiola has played down the prospect of City winning all three major honours once more, saying:

"This is a fairy tale, it's more complicated than that. We have a 99.99% possibility that we are not going to win the treble because never, never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever has anyone done it. If it was easy, another team - Manchester United in that time - would do it again. It's not easy. Everything is so difficult in this business, what we did in the past doesn't guarantee anything."

All of Guardiola’s focus will be on on-pitch matters, however, those behind the scenes at the Etihad could soon turn their attention to the transfer market. In fact, it has been reported that long-term target Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United is still on the club’s radar, with City willing to trigger his £86m release clause.

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao also appears to be of interest, with rumours suggesting that City could spend more than £125m on the Portugal international.

Alongside some senior new signings in the summer, the club are also working on bringing in some potential stars in the making, with a development emerging from the Etihad.

Man City have offer accepted for “talent”

Taking to X in the last 48 hours, Ornstein revealed that City are on course to win the race for Cardiff City “talent” Timeo Whisker.

Within his report for The Athletic, Ornstein said that ‘the 15-year-old has excelled in Cardiff’s youth system — attracting interest from some of the country’s leading sides — and it is City who have pounced to win the race’.

A French-born teenager, Whisker could be the latest gem to join City’s academy, with City already dipping into the Championship by signing 15-year-old Finley Gorman from Leeds United, seeing him as a generational talent.

Described as a “quick and powerful” right-footed winger in the media, Whisker will be hoping for a pathway into the City first-team setup over the coming years, making him a youngster to keep an eye on in the academy, should a deal go through as expected.