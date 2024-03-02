Manchester City chiefs are believed to be "crazy" about completing the signing of a massive talent who "fears nothing", as they look to pip Arsenal to his signature.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola's treble winners may have an enviable amount of quality and depth in their squad currently, but they will always be looking to freshen things up when each summer transfer window arrives.

City have been linked with various signings in recent weeks and Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is still seen as a target, with the club reportedly stepping up their interest in the Brazilian.

Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini is also considered an option for the reigning Premier League champions, and City supporters may be even more buoyed by the fact that they want to snap him up from under the noses of rivals Manchester United. At just 20 years of age, the Italian has won an average of 2.9 aerial duels per game across 24 Serie A appearances this season, as well as 2.2 clearances and 1.9 tackles per match.

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi has also been linked with a summer move to the Etihad, potentially being seen as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker. There is an eight-year age gap between the pair, and the fact that the Moroccan can also play in midfield is likely to appeal to Guardiola, who likes versatility in his full-backs.

Man City want Michael Kayode

According to Fiorentina.it [via Sport Witness], Manchester City want to sign Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode, and they are one of the clubs who are "crazy" about acquiring his services.

Arsenal are also strong suitors for the 19-year-old, while Serie A rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan are considered good options, too, should he decide he wants to remain in Italy for the time being.

Kayode could be a brilliant long-term signing for City, already becoming a regular for a big Italian club, not to mention being capped a total of 17 times for Italy at youth team level, representing the Under-21s, Under-19s and Under-18s.

He has been lauded by Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano in the recent past as well, who clearly rates him extremely highly.

"Kayode has a strong character, he fears nothing, and it’s important when you are this young. Moreover, he is physically strong and motivated after winning the Euros. When he returned to Florence, he kept the gold medal around his neck for a few days."

Planning for the future is something that City have to be focusing on, ensuring that endless success continues to come the club's way long after Guardiola is eventually gone, and Kayode feels like a brilliant right-back option for many years to come.

He could even come in alongside Hakimi, should Walker possibly move on, acting as an understudy to the current PSG man and continuing to mature as an all-round player.