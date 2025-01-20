Manchester City now want to sign a familiar face as they look to bolster their ranks under Pep Guardiola after a disappointing campaign to date, it has been reported.

Man City transfer latest

Though now back to winning ways, a rank run of Premier League results convinced the Manchester City chiefs to act in the January transfer window, and they are prepared to do serious business.

The Etihad outfit are believed to have agreed a deal to sign Omar Marmoush from Frankfurt after his electric start to the Bundesliga season, in a deal worth up to €80m (£67.7m) which includes a mammoth €75m up front. The Egyptian marksman is expected to fly to Manchester this week to undergo his medical and will replace Julian Alvarez in Guardiola's squad.

Elsewhere, Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov has passed his medical at the club and will join from Lens, taking up the number 45 shirt at the Etihad. They have also agreed a €35m deal to sign Vitor Reis, with the Brazilian having also completed the steps to join the club and only the announcement left to confirm the defender's arrival from Palmeiras.

The Premier League champions also want to sign Juventus starlet Andrea Cambiaso, with a bid having reportedly been tabled for his services.

That is unlikely to be the end of their midseason spending either; they remain keen to add another midfielder to their ranks in the wake of Rodri's injury, and Douglas Luiz is among those that is under consideration with the midfielder having fallen out of favour after just months at Juventus, leading to speculation that he could be available on loan this winter.

Luiz was once a part of the City Football Group, but has since forged his own path in senior football. Now, it has emerged that he is not the only ex-City talent that Guardiola and co. are considering.

Manchester City now eye move for forward

Now, reports in Spain claim that Manchester City have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund talent Jamie Bynoe-Gittens after his impressive performances so far this season in Germany.

The 20-year-old English winger was formerly on the books at the Etihad but left their youth set up to forge a career in the Bundesliga, something that he has done to good effect thus far. So far this campaign, he is the top goalscorer for Nuri Sahin's side in Germany, while he has also found the net four times in the Champions League.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in the Bundesliga 24/25 Appearances 18 Goals 7 Assists 4 Minutes per goal/assist 111

Dubbed an "incredible one on one" forward by Sahin, Gittens still has three and a half years left to run on his £48,000 a week deal at Signal Iduna Park, but that has not stopped a queue for his services from forming ahead of a potential summer move.

As per the report, Bayern Munich, Man City and Chelsea are all among his potential suitors as they hope to secure one of Europe's brightest talents, with a move thought to be more likely should Borussia Dortmund fail to secure Champions League qualification, something that looks overwhelmingly likely at present.

With Jack Grealish having struggled on the left of City's attack, could Bynoe-Gittens be the perfect upgrade to Guardiola's squad?