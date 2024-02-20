Manchester City have been rocked by the news that a "world-class" star could leave to join a European giant this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola may have built one of the greatest squads in the history of English football, but he is always on the lookout for new signings, in order to keep his current players on their toes.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move to the Etihad at the end of the season, with the Hammers unlikely to keep hold of him after he nearly moved to Manchester last summer.

Young Brazilian sensation Savio is expected to join from Girona in the summer, with the 19-year-old a forward with a bright future, currently on loan in Spain from another City Football Group club in Troyes.

It is also vital that City retain the services of the most important players at the club, not least star striker Erling Haaland, whose future has been in the news at times of late. They are confident that they can tie him down to a new deal, though.

Another crucial figure is now being linked with a move away from the Etihad in the summer transfer window, however, in an update that will concern many supporters.

Man City could lose Bernardo Silva

According to Telefoot on X, Bernardo Silva could leave Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, having even "agreed" to join them last summer.

"Another avenue studied: Bernardo Silva, who already agreed to join Paris last season, before being retained by Pep Guardiola at City. The Portuguese is still in PSG's little papers."

Bernardo has been a sensational player for City ever since arriving from Monaco back in 2017, producing so many memorable moments along the way and winning five Premier League titles. For that reason, it doesn't bear thinking about him moving on, considering he is still only 29 years of age and in his prime as a player.

Bernardo Silva's key Man City stats Total Appearances 336 Goals 63 Assists 63

He has rightly been hailed as a "world-class" footballer by Dion Dublin, and meanwhile, Guardiola has spoken about him in the most glowing way possible in the past, even comparing him to all-time great Lionel Messi:

"He is an extraordinary player, he made two great goals. The action from the second goal looks like Messi, Messi has done that many times. Everyone is so happy to have him here."

Bernardo is the perfect midfielder for City, not only possessing the elite technical brilliance to thrive in such a special team, but also having an incredible engine and winning mentality, allowing him to dig deep in big games and act as a nuisance to opponents.

It does feel as though the Portuguese is linked with a move away every year, only to end up staying put, and the hope is that the same thing happens this summer, with his current City deal not expiring until 2026.