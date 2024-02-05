A Manchester City player who has "great qualities" could now seal an exit from the club as soon as this week, according to a new transfer report.

Man City transfer & contract news

Pep Guardiola has built an incredible squad at the Etihad, so there was no great need for new faces to arrive during the January transfer window, even though they were linked with a move for Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz. There is no doubt that new signings will likely come in at the end of the season, allowing the manager to freshen things up, and there could also be doubts over the futures of certain City players.

Admittedly, veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson is the only individual who is out of contract once the current campaign reaches its climax, but it applies to some players in 2025. The most prominent of those is Kevin De Bruyne, who is now considered one of the greatest players in the club's history.

There is also the small matter of Guardiola's current deal expiring then, too, and given Jurgen Klopp's shock announcement that he is leaving Liverpool this summer, it could be that the City boss decides that he won't renew.

Man City could sell Sergio Gomez

According to a new update from Fotomac [via Sport Witness], Manchester City left-back Sergio Gomez could leave the club this week, making the most of the Turkish transfer window still being open until Friday.

That's because Galatasaray are the club who have been linked with a move for him, with the report stating that the Turkish giants "want to sign" him. While it would be a shame to see Gomez leave City in the coming days, it does feel like it would be the right decision, in terms of his own future and not allowing his career to drift by.

The 23-year-old has really struggled to nail down a regular place in Guardiola's squad since arriving from Anderlecht back in 2022, even though he is the only out-and-out left-back at the Etihad currently. This season, just 18 minutes of Premier League action has come his way across three appearances, with central defenders preferred to him on the left, from Nathan Ake to Josko Gvardiol.

Gomez is a player with real quality, though, and Joao Cancelo clearly saw him as a strong contender to take his place when he joined City, saying of him: "Spanish players always have talent and he has great qualities. He comes from FC Barcelona Academy, so there isn't much more you need to add."

Sergio Gomez's Man City statistics Total Appearances 33 Goals 0 Assists 2

In truth, Gomez has now probably had long enough at City to show if he is worth keeping hold of, and the fact that he hasn't been able to start regularly despite being the only proper option in his best role is a sign that Guardiola doesn't see a future for him.

Instead, he should seal a move to Galatasaray this week and rebuild his career, starting every week and ensuring he enjoys many good years ahead of him.