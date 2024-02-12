Manchester City are believed to be preparing an offer for a "really, really good" player this summer, having shown lots of interest in him in the past.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola's side continued their impressive form on Saturday afternoon, winning 2-0 at home to Everton and going top of the Premier League table for a few hours. Erling Haaland was the hero on the day, scoring both goals, and they look in an ominous place, in terms of what their rivals must be thinking at the moment.

Once this season is done and dusted, attention will again turn to new signings, with Guardiola no doubt keen to bolster his options again, keeping things fresh in the process.

Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi has been linked with a move to City at the end of the season, with sporting director Txiki Begiristain keen on snapping him up from the Nou Camp. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has also been backed to a seal a move to the Etihad, with the German someone who could be such an exciting signing, given the superb career he has enjoyed.

Man City readying Lucas Paqueta bid

According to a report from Spain, Manchester City are readying an offer for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer, with Guardiola seeing him as a priority target. The figure mentioned is more than €70m (£60m), with the Brazilian thought to be keen on an Etihad move.

The Citizens were constantly linked with a move for the Brazilian last year, but betting allegations ended up seeing him stay put at the London Stadium, with Matheus Nunes joining from Wolves instead.

Paqueta really could be a sensational signing by City this summer, given the technical brilliance he possesses, coupled with an outstanding work ethic, meaning he ticks all the boxes that Guardiola is looking for in the middle of the park.

Lucas Paqueta's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 18 Goals 2 Assists 5 Tackles per game 2.4 Aerial duel wins per game 1.8 Dribbles per game 1.6 Key passes per game 1.4

The 26-year-old has been a huge loss for West Ham through injury of late - he was missing for the 6-0 defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday, for example - and David Moyes has heaped praise on him in the past, saying:

"I thought 65,000 people stood to their feet and applauded him because he played as well as anybody. They were all cheering him because of his ability, he’s a really, really good player. He showed character never hid away from the ball and his performance was very good especially in the second half. I thought he did brilliantly well today. I’m only interest in how he performed today."

Paqueta could feel that this summer is the right time to enjoy a fresh challenge and move to one of the best teams in Europe, and at 26, he appears to be at a sweet spot in his career where he is both experienced and young enough to go up another level.