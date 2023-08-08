Manchester City have reportedly taken highly-rated teenager Mason Melia on trial at the Etihad Campus ahead of a potential deal.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola has bolstered his treble-winning senior squad this summer with moves for two Croatia internationals. The first new player to arrive during the transfer market was midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea, who looks set to take Ilkay Gunodgan’s place in the side after the German left for FC Barcelona.

Kovacic has recently been joined by fellow countryman Josko Gvardiol, with the defender signing from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £77.6m.

It looks as if those at the Etihad are also looking to bolster their academy ranks alongside the senior side, looking to bring through more players into the first-team to follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden and Rico Lewis.

Melia could well be a new teenage arrival going off recent reports, with the 15-year-old seemingly highly rated in Ireland.

The Daily Mail shared a transfer round-up in the last 48 hours and claimed that Melia is currently on trial with City. He broke the record as the youngest scorer in the League of Ireland Premier Division and has also been looked at by Liverpool and clubs in Germany.

“Mason Melia, regarded as one of the finest young talents to emerge from Ireland in recent years, is having a trial at Premier League champions Manchester City.

“The 15-year-old made his senior debut for St Patrick's Athletic in May and a month later became the youngest goalscorer in the League of Ireland Premier Division at 15 years and 281 days old.

“Liverpool and Bundesliga sides have also followed the teenager who is the nephew of agent and former player Clive Clarke.”

Who else could Man City sign?

It could well be a productive month both on and off the pitch for City, as they look to start their Premier League title defence well with a trip to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley on Friday evening.

However, there could be more deals to be done in the market, with the club appearing to be on the hunt for a new right-winger after Riyad Mahrez left for Saudi Arabia.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester and reports have even claimed that a deal is ‘very probable’.

Olise reportedly has a release clause in his Palace contract set at around £35m, but he isn’t the only attacker to be linked with the Sky Blues.

Rennes’ Jeremy Doku is another winger who has been linked with a potential transfer to the Etihad, so another senior arrival may well materialise before the September 1 deadline.

It appears as if a move for Melia is also one to keep an eye on the background, and should he impress during his Etihad Campus trial, the club could decide to offer him terms.

If that happens, then you’d expect Melia would go straight into the club’s academy ranks, looking to progress through the age groups and eventually into the first-team set up, and a move ahead of Liverpool may well be looked back on as a shrewd one by City in years to come, should he do just that.