In what is a strange sight at this stage of the season, Manchester City sit as low as fourth in the Premier League as the campaign approaches Christmas, albeit just four points adrift of leaders Liverpool. The Cityzens set a new standard for themselves in the previous campaign, winning a historic treble and their first-ever Champions League trophy. Given how high those standards were though, they were always likely to slip slightly.

As the January transfer window nears, Pep Guardiola will be keen to see his side return to their ruthless best, using the market to welcome more reinforcements in pursuit of a fourth consecutive Premier League title. Among those reinforcements looks increasingly likely to be one particular left-back for the future.

Man City transfer news

As Manchester City lifted the Champions League trophy in Istanbul, having already won the Premier League title and FA Cup, it was difficult to spot a single weakness in Guardiola's side - they were simply that good. Months later and the departures of Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte and even Cole Palmer have brought some issues to light that the Blues could fix in January.

The biggest of those problems comes at left-back, with a number of central defenders shoehorned into the role and struggling this season. When the window opens, however, City could welcome a much-needed solution.

According to Football Transfers, Manchester City are likely to sign Valentin Barco, who is reportedly adamant about joining the Premier League champions next month. The 19-year-old reportedly has a release clause of just €10m (£9m), which should make any deal an easy one to negotiate for City, who welcomed the teenager's representatives to their training ground this week for talks.

All is pointing towards the completion of the deal to see City get one over on rivals Liverpool - The Reds were reportedly also interested in the Boca Juniors man but seem to have lost the race.

The stats show Barco can solve City's left-back problem

City's greatest weakness comes at left-back these days. Guardiola has attempted to solve the issue with a number of options, with Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji all earning starts down that side. All three have had their limitations, however, and City could now turn to Barco to become a January solution. Here's how Barco's stats compare to the aforementioned City trio.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Key Passes Interceptions Valentin Barco 29 49 6 8 Nathan Ake 16 51 5 9 Manuel Akanji 14 43 5 6 Josko Gvardiol 26 53 6 15

At such a young age, Barco has already earned high praise from fellow Argentine and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who told D Sports Radio via Dataref: “I had the chance to see him and I don't discover anything when I say that he is a great player. He has a lot of abilities and even when it seems that his rivals are going to get the ball from him, no one can get it from him. He is still small and we have to take him little by little. I see him very focused although sometimes on the court he throws in the occasional extra luxury. He can be a very important player for our country and represent us very well in Europe."