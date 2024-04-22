Manchester City will reportedly listen to offers for an "incredible" player who Pep Guardiola has publicly hailed once the summer transfer window arrives.

Man City ins and outs this summer

The reigning Premier League champions are expected to make changes to their squad in the summer, in order to retain a freshness and keep players on their toes.

Lokomotiv Moscow youngster Sergey Pinyaev has been linked with a switch to City, with the 19-year-old seen as a long-term acquisition with a high ceiling. He has seven goal contributions (three goals and four assists) in 17 Russian Premier League starts this season, primarily playing as a right-sided attacking player, but also capable of thriving on the opposite flank.

Another target who starred over the weekend is Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, having been regularly tipped to head to City in the summer, with rivals Liverpool and Manchester United also showing an interest.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong is being looked at as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker, who is now 33 years of age. The Bundesliga ace has been a key man for his side en route to them winning the title under Xabi Alonso, chipping in with eight goals and seven assists in the competition.

On the flip side, there are some huge names who could potentially leave City this summer, with Bernardo Silva arguably looking the most likely to move on to pastures new. A move to Barcelona has been mooted a number of times, with the Portuguese reportedly favouring a move to the Camp Nou instead of staying at the Etihad.

Man City open to selling "incredible" player

According to Football Insider, Manchester City could now choose to sell Jack Grealish this summer, with a "shock sale a growing possibility" once the current campaign comes to an end.

The report says that "Guardiola is not completely convinced by the winger and he is considered dispensable despite starting the majority of the team’s big games this season", suggesting that the manager has lost faith in the £300,000-a-week ace despite previously singing his praises.

This is an intriguing update, with opinion likely to be split when it comes to Grealish's worth as a City player moving forward. To some, he is a key cog in the machine, keeping possession, linking with teammates and winning free-kicks, but his detractors criticise his lack of end product, with only 14 goals scored in 122 appearances for the club.

Guardiola has called the 28-year-old "incredible" in the past, so he has clearly valued him along the way, and he played his part in City's incredible treble success last season. There is an argument to say that the England international could be improved upon, however, with Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala linked with a stunning move to the Etihad this summer, and surely representing an upgrade, not to mention being seven years younger.

Grealish is contracted to City until 2027, so there is certainly no rush to sell him, but if a huge offer comes in, there is sense in at least considering accepting it.