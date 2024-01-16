Manchester City are keen to bolster their squad in the hunt for a fourth successive Premier League title and could now move to bring in a talented player who has interest in his services from elsewhere, according to a report.

Man City look to strengthen...

Few would confidently bet against Manchester City being in the race for the title this campaign; however, Pep Guardiola may not be afraid to dip into the transfer market if he feels it is necessary this month.

MailOnline reporter Simon Jones has given some food for thought recently in his weekly newsletter, claiming that Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and on-loan Girona winger Savio are among two targets who could help City strengthen on the flanks.

The Citizens have also been heavily connected with a move for River Plate sensation Claudio Echeverri and he is expected to finalise his move to the Etihad Stadium once the Argentinian transfer window opens on January 25th, with a fee of £12 million plus add-ons mooted to be the valuation of his impending transfer.

HITC claim that Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is being eyed by the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool due to his encouraging performances at the Stadium of Light this campaign. Stefan Ortega could be moved on before too long, which could pave the way to add another homegrown player in the form of Patterson as number two stopper for the coming years in the blue half of Manchester.

Now, reports elsewhere claim that Manchester City could use a secret weapon in their battle to sign an exciting Premier League player at the expense of a title rival.

Man City want Pedro Neto...

According to FootballTransfers, Manchester City are keen to sanction a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, who has been billed in the copy as a major target. He is also wanted by Mikel Arteta and Arsenal following a spate of excellent performances this campaign.

Pedro Neto's key statistics in 2023/24 - Premier League (Sofascore) Expected goals 2.41 Big chances created 5 Expected assists 2.63 Shots per game 1.7 Shots on target per game 0.5 Average match rating 7.27/10

The outlet claim that Guardiola would offer the Portugal international guaranteed first-team football at the Sky Blues and is ready to move Phil Foden back into a central role to facilitate his prospective arrival. On the other hand, the Gunners wouldn't be able to offer him the same assurances due to the importance of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates Stadium.

Labelled "incredible" by Gary O'Neil, Neto has been electric this campaign for the Old Gold, notching one goal and nine assists in all competitions (Neto statistics - Transfermarkt).

Unsurprisingly, he has now piqued the interest of some of the Premier League elite and Manchester City could be an ideal destination for him to continue his upward career trajectory.