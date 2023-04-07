Manchester City have made an “official” transfer offer for Altay teenager Efe Sarikaya, according to the Turkish club’s technical director Tuna Uzumcu.

What’s the latest on Man City and Sarikaya?

City have had their eye on Sarikaya in recent months, with reports stating that they scouted the youngster prior to the New Year. Labelled a wonderkid by Turkish Football, Sarikaya is 17 years of age and is primarily a centre-back but is also capable of turning out as a left-back if needed.

The Turkey U19 international is currently valued at €425,000 by Transfermarkt and is out of contract with Altay next summer. Sarikaya already has first-team experience with his current employers, making 24 senior appearances for Altay, the majority of which have come during the current campaign, and it looks as if he has caught the eye across Europe.

Sport Witness relayed comments from Uzumcu in the last 48 hours, with the Altay director confirming that they have received “official transfer offers” from City along with La Liga sides Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Uzumcu added that the teenager is “open to development”, however, none of the tabled bids have been accepted as of yet.

“Efe Sarikaya is 17 years old and a football player who is open to development. Efe went to England last week and played in the youth national teams.

“Official transfer offers from Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla clubs came for Efe Sarikaya. However, our player is open to development and we have not accepted the offers at this stage.”

Could Sarikaya be a future Man City player?

Director of football Txiki Begiristain is working on a move to bring Sarikaya to the Etihad, and manager Pep Guardiola has shown previously that he isn’t afraid to give teenagers a chance in the first team.

Rico Lewis is a prime recent example, with the full-back scoring on his first senior start against Sevilla in the Champions League back in November. He has been in and around Guardiola’ squad all season, turning 18 last year, so Sarikaya could look to follow in his footsteps at the Etihad.

City will first need to have an offer accepted by Altay and pip Atletico Madrid and Sevilla to his services, but in the long run, it could prove to be a smart piece of business as he already appears to be impressing on the first team stage to catch City’s attention.