Man City are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Ethan Nwaneri on a deal from Arsenal according to Football Insider.

What is the latest on Ethan Nwaneri to Man City?

Pep Guardiola's side already have a talented squad, as proven by the side once again leading the division. If City can top the table this season and claim the title, it will be their seventh Premier League crown.

Part of the reason for their success is their manager's ability to bring through his side's younger talents and to coach more established players to be even better. Phil Foden is the most notable example at the Etihad Stadium, with the England international managing 16 goal contributions in just 18 starts this campaign - his best ever total. In fact, the forward has made gradual improvement ever since being brought into the first-team fold by Guardiola back in 2017/18.

Guardiola has also given gametime to the likes of Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer this campaign, as he looks to bring the next crop of talent through. Now though, the manager has his sights set on another gem that he wants to bring to City.

That man is Ethan Nwaneri, who has already broken records by becoming the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League. At 15 years and 181 days old, his Arsenal debut as a substitute against Brentford gave him that honour. He is seen as a real talent by City according to Football Insider, and with the team desperate to add some of the brightest young players to their squad, the report adds that they are set to make an offer for him this summer.

Chelsea are also keen to sign Nwaneri but it is City who appear to be leading the chase in "pole position" and they think a deal can be completed.

Should Man City sign Ethan Nwaneri?

There is little to go off in terms of data around the 16-year-old as of yet, purely because of his age and his lack of playing time in a first-team squad.

However, the signs are that he could become an exceptionally good player when you consider how young he was when awarded his debut. Mikel Arteta would not have given the player minutes if he didn't rate the midfielder highly and it suggests the Spaniard sees big things in Nwaneri.

For the Gunners' reserves though, he has certainly shone. In ten appearances for the club's Under-18s, he has produced four goals and three assists. That's despite his youth and his position on the field. In addition, he's already been selected for both the England U16 and U17 sides - and has bagged eight goals in 18 games.

Nwaneri then does look a really bright prospect and if City can poach him, it could be a real coup for the side.