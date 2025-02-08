After a hectic January transfer window saw them welcome as many as five arrivals, Manchester City are now reportedly plotting a summer move to sign another midfield reinforcement for Pep Guardiola.

Man City transfer news

The Cityzens were in desperate need of a rebuild and commenced that construction during the winter window, adding another goalscorer in Omar Marmoush, three future star defenders in Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Juma Bah, before saving a defensive midfielder until last to cover for the injured Rodri - welcoming Nico Gonzalez on deadline day.

Speaking to the club website for the first time, Gonzalez expressed his delight over the move, saying: “This is the perfect opportunity for me at this stage of my career. I am 23 and I want to test myself in England. There’s no better club than Manchester City for me to do that.

"Look at the squad they have here. It’s unbelievable, full of world-class players. There isn’t a footballer in the world who would not want to be part of this set-up. I know the reputation Pep has and I cannot wait to work with him. In fact, I am honoured he wants me to play in his team."

Out of the five fresh faces, the £50m midfielder arguably has the most difficult task given that he's job will be to replace Rodri and fix what has been a disastrous midfield without the Spaniard in the current campaign.

He may yet receive some help in that department in the summer too. According to Caught Offside, Manchester City are now battling Real Madrid and others to sign Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt, who value their midfielder at a hefty €60m (£51m) this summer. Possibly splashing the cash once again, City could solve their midfield problem once and for all.

"Brilliant" Larsson is a rising star

Even when Rodri is crucially back fit and firing, Manchester City could do with some fresh faces in the middle of the park. The ageing stars in their current midfield have been exposed at times this season, with the Blues often overrun and the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva all struggling to keep up.

That's where Gonzalez should immediately make an impact and where Larsson could eventually arrive to help. The 20-year-old Swede is a rising star, scoring four goals and assisting another two from midfield for Frankfurt this season and earning the praise of Jacek Kulig as a result. The football talent scout dubbed the Frankfurt star a "brilliant signing" last month.

Up against Real Madrid both on and off the pitch, Manchester City should be desperate to win the race and secure the arrival of Larsson this summer.