Manchester City have shortlisted Barcelona’s Raphinha as a potential transfer target but face stiff competition, according to a new report. The Blues had a rather quiet summer transfer window, but that may have been in preparation for a busy January or 2025 summer transfer window.

Related Wolves fans spot new Chris Kavanagh mistake before Man City's goal (Video) Wolves fans will be even more furious with Sunday's defeat to Man City after seeing this incident.

Pep Guardiola’s side is going to have a firm focus on the upcoming games, but there is news away from the football that may have some supporters interested. The Blues appear to be keeping a close eye on potential transfer targets, as City are showing an interest in Facundo Buonanotte.

The Blues are not the only side interested in the Brighton player, who is currently out on loan at Leicester City, as Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the Argentine. Buonanotte has been rather impressive for the Foxes, and there is a possibility he could leave Brighton next summer, but only if they get an offer of around £25 million, which is a fee that both City and Liverpool are willing to pay.

Away from transfers, the future of Guardiola is another hot topic at the Etihad, and while they will be doing everything they can to extend his stay beyond this season, they also appear to be lining up potential replacements. Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is a potential candidate to replace Guardiola should he decide to leave. The Italian took over at French side Marseille in the summer and has made an impressive start, so much so that he is being linked to replacing one of the best managers the game has seen.

While City keep an eye on Buonanotte at Leicester, the Blues also have their eye on a Brazilian playing at Guardiola’s former club.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City have shortlisted Barcelona’s Raphinha as a target but will face competition for his signature. The 27-year-old, who has been labelled as “amazing” by writer Ben Mattinson in the past, has been at Barça since July 2022, when he joined from Leeds United.

The Brazilian has been a key contributor since joining the Spanish giants, and that hasn’t changed this season, even under Hansi Flick. His performances have put him on the radar of City, with reports claiming that they could look to sign him should Xabi Alonso replace Guardiola as manager.

However, City’s interest in Raphinha has been the case since the club was linked with Alonso. The Blues gathered information on the winger in the summer of 2023 as they looked at a possible replacement for Riyad Mahrez, and he remains a player of interest.

Raphinha's Barcelona stats Apps 99 Goals 26 Assists 33

City have followed the Brazilian for over a year and a half now, and he remains on their shortlist, but at this stage he isn’t considered a priority target. For Barça, even though he has been so important to them, they are “reluctantly open” to selling Raphinha as he is one of several “sacrificable” players, as they look to improve their finances.

The Premier League side don’t have the most concrete interest in the player, as that comes from Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr, as they have continued to keep an eye on him since 2023, when they had an offer turned down.