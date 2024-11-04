Manchester City are interested in signing a new midfielder but face competition from a European heavyweight, according to a new report. It has been a disappointing few days for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham during midweek and then were beaten 2-1 by AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. They now face games against Sporting and Brighton before going into November’s international break.

Man City transfer news

The January transfer window is not that far away from opening now, and while City may not have plans to do much business, they are keeping an eye on certain individuals as they weigh up whether to move in the New Year or next summer.

The Blues are now interested in signing Cristhian Mosquera from La Liga side Valencia. The Premier League side are looking to strengthen their backline, which has been hit with several injury blows this season, and they have identified the 20-year-old as a potential target. However, City face competition for the defender valued at £25 million, as Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested.

As well as looking to improve their backline, City are also interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres, despite already having Erling Haaland at the top of the pitch. The Swedish international has a release clause of €100 million, which is roughly £83 million, but it has been reported that he could be allowed to leave for £50 million next summer.

However, they do face competition once again, as Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and possibly Manchester United are also interested in the striker. The transfer news doesn’t stop there for the Blues, as now Guardiola is pushing his side to sign a midfielder who he seems to be a big fan of.

Man City eyeing possible Gundogan replacement

According to Calciomercato, relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are interested in signing Tijjani Reijnders from Italian giants AC Milan. The 26-year-old has played 12 times for Milan in all competitions so far this season, scoring three goals, one coming over the weekend in their 1-0 win over Monza and two of which have come in the Champions League.

The Netherlands international, who is in the 94th percentile for pass completion, is contracted to AC Milan until the summer of 2028, a deal which sees him earn €1.6 million, which is roughly £1.3 million a year. The Serie A side are looking to extend his contract until 2023 and double his wages, but they face a battle as City hold an interest in the player.

The report goes on to add that Guardiola specifically has “a weakness for players like Reijnders”, who is described as being an “all-rounder”. However, Guardiola faces a battle as his old side Barcelona are also keen on the Netherlands international.

Tijjani Reijnders' AC Milan stats Apps 62 Goals 7 Assists 6

The Blues may see Reijnders as a long-term replacement for İlkay Gündoğan, who re-joined the club in the summer but only signed a one-year deal.