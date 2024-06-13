Manchester City are reportedly "trying" to land one of the most lethal goalscorers in Europe at academy level, as they look to the future in this summer's transfer window.

What next for Erling Haaland?

Arguably the most lethal striker in world football, Erling Haaland scored 27 Premier League goals last season as he helped Manchester City to their fourth consecutive Premier League title under Pep Guardiola's stewardship.

Having spent two seasons in the English top flight, he has grabbed 63 goals in 66 games as well as adding 13 assists, and is scoring at roughly a goal every 85 minutes, a record that no other player in the competition's history can match.

For context, Sergio Aguero took 108 minutes between finding the back of the net, while Thierry Henry took nearly two hours, by which time the Norweigian freak of nature would be already sniffing out his next.

Under contract at the Etihad until 2027 and still just 23-years-old, there shouldn't be any speculation over Haaland's immediate future, but rumours continue to swirl. Reports in Spain continue to link him with a move to La Liga, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona considered options for the Scandinavian colossus, while there has long been an expectation that he will not spend the entirity of his career with the Manchester giants.

With that in mind, City will have to plan for his successor, and appear to be doing just that by identifying a striker who finds the back of the net at an equally incredible rate.

City "trying" to sign Bundesliga youth star

Now, reports have linked them with a player who is scoring even faster than Erling Haaland in the shape of teenage prodigy Dzenan Pejcinovic.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his mark at senior level for Wolfsburg, but found the net 28 times in 18 games in the U19 league last season, scoring roughly every 55 minutes and marking himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in academy football.

His record at international level reflects that too, averaging a goal per game across four different youth groups for Germany and converting at a shockingly fast rate.

Dzenan Pejcinovic at youth level (international) Level Appearances Goals Minutes per goal Germany U16 2 2 60 Germany U17 17 17 57 Germany U18 10 10 48 Germany U19 9 9 75

He has caught the eye of Pep Guardiola and co, with reports in Germany revealing that the Cityzens are "trying to secure" his signature this summer as they look to add him to their ranks.

With Haaland already at the club and Julian Alvarez an able deputy, it could be a case where if he is bought, he will be immediately loaned out to one of the City Group sides, which include Girona, Troyes and Palermo.

However, Wolfsburg are not keen to let him leave, with Sports Director Sebastian Schindzielorz explaining: "We are very happy with Dzenan’s development, and our thoughts are on how we want to continue to push this development forward.

"Unfortunately, the injury got in the way. That’s why our main priority is to get Dzenan healthy and able to take on pressure again. We hope that he can start training again during the preparation phase, then we’ll see.”

Though they are keen to keep him, if Guardiola manages to turn his head, they may be powerless to prevent his exit.